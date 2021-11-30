SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Snap Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 10, 2022 - SNAP

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Snap Inc. ("Snap") (NYSE: SNAP) between July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2021 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:

There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint: (1) Apple's privacy changes would have, and were having, a material impact on the Company's advertising business; (2) Snap overstated its ability to transition its advertising with Apple's privacy changes; (3) Snap knew of, but downplayed, the risks of the impact that Apple's privacy changes had on the Company's advertising business; (4) Snap overstated its commitment to privacy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Snap, you have until January 10, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Snap securities between July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2021, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

