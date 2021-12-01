African Leadership Group's 'The Room'-Powered by AWS--will match at least 2 million young Africans--and several million more from other continents-- to global work opportunities by 2030

African Leadership Group Leverages AWS to Power New Recruitment Platform for Hiring Diverse Top Talent African Leadership Group's 'The Room'-Powered by AWS--will match at least 2 million young Africans--and several million more from other continents-- to global work opportunities by 2030

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- African Leadership Group (ALG) today announced a commitment to create a scalable solution for connecting highly skilled, diverse global talent to in-demand technical careers. ALG's mission is to transform Africa by identifying, training, and connecting Africa's top talent to employment opportunity. ALG will leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) technology to expand ALG's reach to on-board millions of talented individuals in Africa, Asia, Latin America, North America, and Europe and match them with career opportunities. This will enable global companies to access new technology talent in areas like full stack software engineering, cloud computing, data science, product management, cybersecurity, machine learning, AR/VR, and UX/UI design, and at the same time build more diverse and agile technology teams.

ALG's talent matching solution, The Room, provides customized career advancement through mentorship, high impact relationships with global leaders, challenging opportunities and continued learning. The Room has developed a high-touch solution that connects undiscovered talent to meaningful career opportunities, but its current approach relies on manual processes that cannot be efficiently scaled.

"As the rest of the world ages, Africa remains the youngest continent in the world. We aim to unlock this large pool of untapped talent by identifying and training millions of young Africans in critical areas of technology. We will also invite extraordinary talent from around the globe to join our talent community in The Room. We see a tremendous opportunity to address the global technology skills shortage while enhancing diversity," said Fred Swaniker, Founder of ALG. "We are excited to work with AWS to scale The Room to the next level by implementing an advanced digital backbone."

ALG used AWS to develop The Room Intelligence Platform (TRIP), a secure technical solution built using best of breed AWS technologies. TRIP will use a Data Lake built on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), containerized microservices using AWS Fargate, and Amazon SageMaker for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

"The pandemic has highlighted the gaps and inequitable access to the digital literacy, employment and entrepreneurship skills that are needed to innovate, compete for jobs, or start businesses in a digital economy," said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs, AWS. "We are excited that the realm of what is possible for The Room can be enhanced as they execute their mission to grow diversity within the current workforce through investments in relationships and career opportunities."

ALG has 17 years of experience helping diverse talent realize their full potential, and has selected, developed and connected more than 30,000 leaders so far. ALG was recognized as one of the 50 most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company in 2019 and is widely recognized as one of the most innovative organizations in the world when it comes to human capital development. Those in search of qualified, diverse talent can register on The Room to connect.

For more information about The Room please go to www.TheRoom.com. For more information about African Leadership Group, please go to https://algroup.org/ .

Media Contact

Georgia Kokkini, Global Business Development Director

The Room

gkokkini@theroom.com

+44 7899021217 (WhatsApp)

View original content:

SOURCE African Leadership Group