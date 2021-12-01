Carsfast CEO Named as Top 100 Auto Finance Innovator in 2021 Auto Finance Innovators Award Shaun Sumaru, Carsfast CEO recognized for driving innovation in the automotive industry

PHEONIX, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive retail platform Carsfast announced today that CEO Shaun Sumaru has been named as a Top 100 Auto Finance Innovator in the 2021 Auto Finance Innovator Awards . Sponsored by Lightico and Auto Fin Journal, the awards recognize auto finance professionals who have made significant technological contributions to their company and the industry.

The awards come on the heels of significant innovation in the auto finance industry during the last 18 months. McKinsey has described the future of auto financing as "dynamic, disruptive, and different" with a greater shift to digital sales channels, a vision shared by KPMG which also predicts "technological and commercial disruption".

Carsfast, which helps lenders and dealerships accelerate their retention and sales, has pioneered personalization in auto purchase, giving both buyers and sellers flexibility and convenience. Buyers can shop for thousands of new cars on their cell phone and complete the entire car buying process though SMS chatbots, including getting pre-qualified for an auto loan.

Shaun Sumaru, Carsfast CEO said Carfast's mission is to make car buying a seamless experience for all parties.

"Being ranked as a Top 100 Auto Finance Innovator is recognition of our vision and the hard work of the whole team in building Carfast's powerful, innovative platform. We believe that personalization is the future for the industry, creating a great customer experience and ensuring every deal is a win for all parties," Sumaru said.

Zviki Ben-Ishay, CEO and Cofounder of Lightico praised the high level of innovation seen in the industry.

"We're incredibly excited to see such a strong cadre of auto finance professionals leading innovation of the industry at a critical time. Leaders like Shaun Sumaru are an excellent example of technological innovation truly revolutionizing their company," Ben-Ishay said.

About Carsfast

Carsfast is an automotive retail platform to help lenders and dealerships accelerate their retention and sales. Our proprietary technology combines customers' preferences with our broad lender panel and nationwide inventory.

About Lightico

Lightico is an award-winning SaaS platform that empowers businesses to accelerate their customer journeys through automated workflows. Its customers include Fortune 500 companies in highly regulated industries such as finance, insurance, and telecommunications.

