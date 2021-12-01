DailyPay CEO Jason Lee Named '2021 CEO Today USA Award Winner' by CEO Today Magazine

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Lee, the Founder and CEO of DailyPay , the industry-leading technology platform that's disrupting the financial system, has been named a 2021 CEO Today USA Award Winner by CEO Today Magazine .

The CEO Today USA Awards celebrate the success, innovation and strategic vision of CEOs across a number of sectors and industries. The CEO Today research team combines annual reader voting data with an in-depth sector-by-sector research process to recognize American and international CEOs who are leading in their respective sectors and beyond.

"I am honored to have been selected by CEO Today Magazine as a CEO Today USA Award recipient, but none of this could have happened without the hard work and dedication of every DailyPay employee," said Jason Lee , CEO of DailyPay. "This award recognizes the efforts of the entire team and our dedication to supporting our clients and their millions of employees nationwide."

An innovator with a purpose, Lee is on a mission to build a new financial system to ensure that money is in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants and financial institutions. DailyPay has already transformed the pay experiences for many of America's leading employers with its cutting-edge technology.

CEO Today Magazine applauded Jason's work as head of DailyPay for "overhauling the way Fortune 200 companies handle payroll." Previous CEO Today USA award winners include CEOs from Mastercard, Capital One, Cisco, and Johnson & Johnson.

Previously, Jason Lee has been named the Gold Winner of the "Innovator of the Year" 2020 CEO World Awards. DailyPay was named One of FORTUNE's Best Workplaces in New York in 2021 and featured in TIME's Best Inventions in 2021.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway and Adecco, DailyPay is the recognized gold standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit ww.dailypay.com/press .

About CEO Today Magazine

CEO Today Magazine is a premium aspirational lifestyle and business magazine that seeks to inspire, motivate and inform the world's most successful business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs through their content. CEO Today Magazine provides news, interviews and features about the most influential leaders in the business world and beyond, focusing on topical stories, exclusive content and in-depth articles that motivate their readers. The goal is to inspire leadership and innovation among the world's business elite. Learn more about CEO Today Magazine at https://www.ceotodaymagazine.com/ .

