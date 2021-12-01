Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at Upcoming HEP DART 2021 Meeting

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases, today announced that the 24th Biennial HEP DART 2021 Frontiers in Drug Development for Hepatology meeting being held December 5-9 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will include the following presentations:

Oral Presentations

Title: "Future Cures for Hepatitis Delta Virus"

Date: Thursday, December 9

Summary: Update on late-stage treatments in development for HDV, including Lonafarnib, a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor, and Peginterferon Lambda, a first-in-class, type III, well-tolerated interferon

Speaker: Tarik Asselah, MD, PhD, Full Professor of Hepatology at University of Paris, Hôpital Beaujon, Clichy, France and Head of Viral Hepatitis at INSERM UMR1149

Title: "Clinical Development of Lonafarnib for Hepatitis Delta Virus"

Date: Thursday, December 9

Summary: Overview of the Lonafarnib clinical development program, the first and only oral treatment in development for HDV

Speaker: Jeffrey Glenn, MD, PhD, Joseph D. Grant Professor of Medicine and Microbiology & Immunology, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Stanford University School of Medicine

Poster Presentation

Title: "LIMT-2: A Phase 3 Study of 48-Week Treatment with Peginterferon Lambda in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) Infection"

Date: Tuesday-Thursday, December 7-9

Summary: Overview of LIMT-2 study design, rationale, sites currently activating and screening patients. First patient expected to randomize by end of 2021

Presenter: Ingrid Choong, PhD, SVP of Clinical Development at Eiger

"There are now multiple late-stage, promising investigational treatments in development for HDV, each with a different mechanism of action and formulation for different routes of administration," said Tarik Asselah, MD, PhD. "It is an exciting time for both patients and physicians as we look toward a future with approved treatment options for the over 12 million HDV patients around the globe suffering from this severe disease. HDV is considered the most severe form of chronic viral hepatitis due to more rapid progression towards liver-related death and hepatocellular carcinoma."

About Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV)

HDV is the most severe form of human viral hepatitis. HDV occurs only as a co-infection in individuals infected with hepatitis B virus (HBV). HDV leads to more severe liver disease than HBV alone and is associated with accelerated liver fibrosis, liver cancer, and liver failure. It is estimated that 60% of HDV infected patients die within ten years. Approved nucleos(t)ide treatments for HBV only suppress HBV DNA, do not affect HBsAg and have no impact on HDV.

HDV is a disease with a significant impact on global health, which may affect greater than 12 million people worldwide. Globally, HDV infection is reported to be present in approximately 5% of patients with chronic HBV.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future financial condition, timing for and outcomes of clinical results, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are our current statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the timing of our ongoing and planned clinical development; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our operations; the ability to activate sites and fully enroll the Phase 3 LIMT-2 study; the potential of Peginterferon Lambda to be an effective therapy for HDV; and the generation of clinical trial data to support its submission for regulatory approval. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Eiger makes, including additional applicable risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and Eiger's subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to Eiger and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Eiger does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Investors and Media:

Sri Ryali – CFO

Email: sryali@eigerbio.com

Phone: 1-650-272-6138

