Evolent Health Appoints Seth R. Frank as Vice President, Investor Relations

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Seth R. Frank has joined the company as Vice President, Investor Relations, effective immediately. Reporting to John Johnson, Evolent's Chief Financial Officer, Seth will lead Evolent's investor relations (IR) strategy and oversee its relationships with the investment community.

"Seth provides a demonstrated track record of proactive, finance-driven leadership in health care investor relations to Evolent," said Evolent Health Chief Financial Officer John Johnson. "He brings long-term relationships with institutional investors, analysts and other stakeholders across the health care services sector, as well as health care information technology specifically. With his expertise in originating strategic IR programs, we anticipate Seth will accelerate the investment community's knowledge of Evolent's business as we continue to deliver on our strategy to create long-term value for shareholders."

Seth joins Evolent from Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic services, where he served as Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations for nearly four years. Previously, Seth was Vice President of Investor Relations at Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX), a health care information technology company, for nearly eight years; prior to that, Seth worked in several other investor relations and financial communications roles. Prior to beginning his corporate career in 2006, Seth was an equity analyst and capital markets professional at several firms including Morgan Stanley, SunTrust and A.G. Edwards where he covered the health care information technology, distribution and medical technology industries. Seth received his undergraduate degree from Emory University, an M.S. as a Physician Assistant from the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and also attended the Master of Public Health program at Yale University. He holds the Investor Relations Charter (IRC®) from the National Investor Relations Institute.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

