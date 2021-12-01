PopSockets and Partnership for a Healthier America Join Forces to Increase Awareness of and Access to Plant-Rich Foods Donations from sales of PopSockets' 'PopGrip Plant' collection will provide families a minimum of 150,000 servings of fresh, high-quality produce through PHA's Good Food for All program

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) and PopSockets have teamed up to celebrate the power of plants and provide fresh fruits and vegetables to families facing food insecurity through a 'Plant Positive' initiative. Starting today, PopSockets will donate $5 from every PopGrip Plant purchase, including their newest customizable plant-based grip, to PHA's 'Good Food for All' program. Each donation will provide 14 servings of fresh vegetables and fruits to families in need, expanding affordable access to high-quality produce.

'Good Food for All' launched in 2020 in Denver to support families disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The program has since grown into a national movement, providing more than 15 million servings of fresh produce to thousands of families facing food insecurity across the country.

PopSockets' mission to improve the health and happiness of the planet led to the development of PopGrip Plant, a phone grip created from bio-based materials to reduce carbon emissions. Made from castor beans, canola oil and cornstarch, this plant-based grip comes in four standard colorways inspired by nature—Dusty Lavender, Jade, Ice Blue and Faded Stone. The latest release in this more sustainable line allows consumers to upload any picture or design to be printed onto the grip, creating a completely customizable PopGrip Plant.

"We're proud to partner with PopSockets in our shared mission of advancing the health of our communities and planet," said Nancy E. Roman, President and CEO of PHA. "If we want true food equity, all people need access to the five foods that are both good for the body and good for the planet: vegetables, beans, peas, lentils and fruits." Roman added that PHA's 'Good Food for All' program, "not only provides emergency food to families who need it, but even more importantly, catalyzes longer term, sustained access to affordable produce."

Through the 'Plant Positive' initiative, PHA and PopSockets hope to encourage and educate consumers to take action to drive greater health equity and mitigate climate change. Moving towards plant-rich diets and reducing meat and dairy consumption is the number one most impactful action individuals can take to address the climate crisis, according to a 2018 study in the journal of Science1. Food that comes from animals makes up two-thirds of all agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and uses more than three-quarters of agricultural land, while plant-based foods generally have a much lower environmental impact.2

"PHA and PopSockets have come together in this unique partnership to address climate change and inequality, two of the most pressing and interrelated challenges of our time," said Sandeep Patel, CFO and President of PopSockets. "By harnessing the power of plants, we can reduce the carbon footprint of our products, facilitate health equity through PHA's great work, and encourage our community of fans to take action in their own lives by choosing plant-based foods more often."

PopSockets has also partnered with innovative plant-based and sustainable food companies to drive awareness and trial of plant-rich foods. Customers will receive exclusive offers for nutritious, climate-conscious products with every PopGrip Plant purchase. Initial partners include Back to the Roots, Beyond Meat , Hungry Planet , marketplace GTFO it's Vegan and Wild Earth .

PopGrip Plant is available online at popsockets.com. For more information on PopSockets and PHA's commitments to people and plants, please visit ahealthieramerica.org and popsockets.com.

About Partnership for a Healthier America:

Partnership for a Healthier America is the premier national nonprofit organization working to transform the food landscape in pursuit of health equity. At PHA, we believe that there is no true equity in society without health equity and that there is no health equity without food equity. Over the course of a decade, PHA has partnered with more than 300 corporations, nonprofits, and organizations around the country with the vision that all families in every zip code have affordable access to healthy, sustainable food. Visit PHA at ahealthieramerica.org.

About PopSockets:

Launched in 2014 by former philosophy professor David Barnett, PopSockets makes empowering, fun and expressive products that help people phone better. PopSockets has sold over 230 million of its iconic phone grips in 75 countries and now has an expanding ecosystem of related products, including phone cases, wallets and mounts. Our mission is to become an eternal positivity machine--an enduring global brand that makes an increasingly positive impact on the health and happiness of the planet. Impact initiatives to date include our Poptivism platform and ChangeUp partnership that have resulted in over $4 million in cash and product donations to over 400 non-profits, low-friction recycling programs with Terracycle, use of 99% recyclable and FSC certified packaging, Fair Labor Association affiliate status with pursuit of accreditation underway, and adoption of an animal-free policy with respect to products and corporate sponsored meals. In 2021, PopSockets was honored as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies.

1 From the chapter "The Global Impacts of Food Production" J. Poore and T. Nemecek, 2018, Reducing food's environmental impacts through producers and consumers, Vol 360, pp. 987-992. Accessible at https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.aaq0216

2 Ranganathan, J. et al. 2016. "Shifting Diets for a Sustainable Food Future." Working Paper, Installment 11 of Creating a Sustainable Food Future. Washington, DC: World Resources Institute. Accessible at https://files.wri.org/d8/s3fs-public/Shifting_Diets_for_a_Sustainable_Food_Future_1.pdf

