Quantum Wins Two 'Astors' 2021 Homeland Security Awards for Best Video Data Storage Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today that it has been awarded one Platinum and one Gold 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award from American Security Today. The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards Program, now in its sixth year, is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets. For the 2021 awards program Quantum was recognized twice for the company's leading video surveillance data solutions: Quantum's Pivot3 Surety software was given a Platinum award and Quantum's VS-HCI Edge Series a Gold Award, both in the category of Best Video Data Storage Solution.

Quantum Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quantum Corp.)

"We are honored to receive two prestigious 'ASTORS' awards that recognize our leading solutions that store, manage, protect and enrich video data and are trusted by customers with the most stringent requirements, like the federal government," said Ross Fujii, general manager of strategic markets for Quantum. "These awards further validate our strategic acquisition of Pivot3's leading video surveillance technology to enhance our portfolio of video data solutions. Unlike other vendors, our comprehensive solutions are purpose-built specifically for video surveillance implementations of any size including the ability to support multiple security applications on one common infrastructure, delivering low total cost of ownership."

Quantum's Pivot3 Surety software brings innovation to the physical security space by providing customers with extensive monitoring and management of their servers and applications, regardless of vendor, including video recording, analytics, access control and others. The Quantum VS-HCI Edge Series uses the same software-based intelligence found in the proven Quantum VS-HCI Series used at larger sites to deliver the highest levels of resilience and simplicity, but in a package right-sized and optimized for remote/edge sites. The VS-HCI Edge Series combines server resources and storage in one modular appliance, making it easier to deploy, manage and scale along with delivering more efficient and flexible use of space and resources. There is enough compute and storage available to run the video management software for surveillance as well as other applications software.

"'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said AST's Publisher, Michael J. Madsen.

Quantum's Pivot3 Surety and VS-HCI Edge Series solutions are part of a complete portfolio of solutions that Quantum offers for video surveillance implementations of any size, from entry level to enterprise. The result is the broadest security infrastructure portfolio available from any single vendor, from NVRs, to hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) at both the core and edge, to the largest shared storage and archive solutions, to analytics processing. All products are purpose-built for surveillance with the highest performance and density, and every product is backed by Quantum's service and support organization, which provides pre- and post-sale services to our customers and partners around the world 24x7x365.

Quantum's solutions for video surveillance are relied upon by organizations around the world in industries including government, safe cities, gaming, education, transportation, healthcare, manufacturing, and sports and entertainment. For more information about Quantum's full suite of solutions purpose-built to store, manage, protect, and enrich video data, click here.

About American Security Today



American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security™', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today.

AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™'.

About Quantum



Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements



The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about the anticipated benefits and features of Quantum's Pivot3 Surety and VS-HCI Edge Series solutions and our business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: the need to address the many challenges facing our business; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; whether the market for active and cold data storage develops as anticipated and whether our products meet the developing needs of this market; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2021 and our Form 10-Q filed on August 9, 2021. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Gill

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

quantum@rlyl.com

t +1 617 237 0922

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantum Corp.