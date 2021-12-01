WR Immigration Expands Northern California Practice, Appoints Two New Managing Partners

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting WR Immigration's continued commitment to service the Bay Area's thriving economy and diverse, visionary talent, immigration attorney Melissa Harms will join forces with the firm effective January 1, 2022.

Melissa Harms brings over 20 years of immigration experience to the firm. She is a strategic legal partner to a clientele that includes multinational corporations, large public universities, private research entities, and start-up ventures. She routinely speaks on global mobility issues at local and national forums. As the head of the North Bay office, she joins a dynamic and diverse group of WR Immigration partners in the Bay Area that include Charina Garcia, who serves as Strategy and Innovation Partner, and AILA leader Farshad Owji, the San Francisco office Managing Partner.

WR Immigration is an immigration law powerhouse with seven international offices and over 150 immigration professionals. With its expanding team, WR Immigration is well positioned to forge new partnerships with surging companies in Northern California. "Companies in NorCal accelerate at an astonishing speed," says WR Immigration Partner Charina Garcia. "We are committed to providing flexible and creative legal services that facilitate growth and positively impact people."

WR Immigration Boston Appoints Two New Managing Partners

WR Immigration has appointed Amanda Brown and Miki Matrician to serve as co-managing partners of the firm's Boston office, effective January 1, 2022. The appointment of the new leaders follows news that Boston partners, Leslie Ditrani and Phil Curtis, plan to retire at the end of the year.

Both Amanda Brown and Miki Matrician are committed to servicing the immigration needs of businesses, multinational corporations, hospitals, research and financial institutions. Their scope of practice covers the full range of immigration matters, and both are passionate about integrating technology to facilitate the highest level of client care.

Amanda Brown and Miki Matrician are recognized leaders in the field. Brown serves on the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition. Matrician has presented at a myriad of prestigious institutions and has also been recognized by Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers for achievements in the field.

WR Immigration continues to set the standard for immigration technology. Firm clients are empowered with the next generation of immigration management software, WRapid™. Tailored specifically for corporate immigration needs, this cutting-edge software enables HR professionals worldwide with its robust analytics, budgeting/forecasting capabilities, and case processing efficiencies.

