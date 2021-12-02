Johnson Controls makes high-efficiency, sustainable HVAC more accessible with new residential leasing program

-- Ultimate Home Comfort™ is a 10-year residential HVAC program that provides homeowners with highly efficient heating and cooling options, allowing up to 53% annual savings in energy costs

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, is delivering a new solution to millions of Americans seeking more efficient and environmentally sustainable home heating and cooling with Ultimate Home Comfort™, a 10-year residential HVAC leasing program in partnership with Fundient Capital LLC. The industry-first program bundles a new, fully installed YORK® HVAC system – including high-efficiency models – with 10 years of annual maintenance and service, plus a 10-year parts and labor warranty for one low, monthly payment. The program is being offered through the YORK brand of Johnson Controls.

High-efficiency YORK home comfort systems provided through the Ultimate Home Comfort program can save families up to 53% annually on a home's energy costs compared to older, less efficient (10 SEER) systems. Units available through the program include air conditioners, gas furnaces and environmentally sustainable electric heat pumps, which provide both heating and cooling to a home. Similar to the benefits of transitioning to an electric car, electric heat pumps emit less carbon emissions than a gas-powered system.

With Ultimate Home Comfort, the large, upfront investment typically associated with high-efficiency HVAC systems is eliminated, making sustainable home comfort available to a wider range of Americans, thereby reducing households' energy consumption and carbon footprint.

"Our customers are increasingly interested in reducing their household's energy usage and carbon footprint. Ultimate Home Comfort addresses these needs by providing an affordable, energy-efficient solution that's easier to manage with no up-front costs," said Doug Schuster, vice president and general manager, Ducted Systems, Johnson Controls. "Meeting the growing demand for environmental sustainability is a fundamental goal for Johnson Controls, which aims to reduce its customers' emissions by 16% by 2030. The creation of Ultimate Home Comfort is one of the many ways we can help achieve this goal."

As part of the program, YORK contractors install a new HVAC system – which are part of the Johnson Controls OpenBlue connected suite of technologies – with no upfront costs to the homeowner. The contractor will also service the system over the program's 10-year term, with parts, labor and maintenance covered under the bundled solution that also establishes a trusted contractor relationship for 10 years. Through the Fundient Capital app, homeowners can be prequalified easily within moments, and second-look leasing is available through Atwood Rentals.

The Ultimate Home Comfort program is available now. To learn more or find a local YORK contractor offering Ultimate Home Comfort, homeowners can visit www.york.com/comfort.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering, OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

