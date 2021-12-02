Natura Ushers in Holiday Spirit at the Union Square Holiday Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura, a purpose-driven Brazilian beauty brand, is thrilled to announce their presence at Union Square Holiday Market, a NYC must-visit destination, with over 160 vendors for unique gifts created by local craftsmen, artists and entrepreneurs.

Natura product assortment at Union Square Holiday Market including but not limited to 12 Days of Care Holiday Advent Calendar.

From November 18th – December 24th, Natura is present for the first-time in the Union Square Holiday Market, in the heart of New York City. Featuring all the beauty must haves infused with Amazonian ingredients, Natura's booth is number B41 and is located right across from Sephora.

Stop by for a warm and tropical pitstop with purpose-driven gifts. From stocking stuffers to pampering self treats, you can't go wrong with any of the choices. Find great savings while shopping with purpose and generating positive impact. Good for you and for the planet!

Natura is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, carbon-neutral that uses fair-trade ingredients sourced from the Amazon Forest. For 20 years now, Natura has worked to protect the region from deforestation, establishing relationships with 34 communities and +7,300 families. To date, Natura has helped conserve 2 million hectares of forest through its business model. So, when you purchase a Natura product, you are not only caring for yourself, but also you caring for others and the planet.

About Natura

Established in 1969, Natura is a Brazilian multinational in the cosmetics and personal care segment. Born from two passions - cosmetics and relationships - Natura believes that caring for people and the planet is the only way forward. Committed to using Brazilian biodiversity ingredients in its products, Natura not only focuses on conserving the Amazon Forest through its circular business model, but also society through several different programs, including educational projects. Natura was the first publicly traded company in the world to receive a B Corp certification in December 2014, underscoring its transparent and sustainable social, environmental and economic performance. Alongside Avon, Aesop and The Body Shop, Natura is part of Natura &Co, the 4th largest pure play beauty group in the world.

