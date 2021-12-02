Omnicom's Credera Launches Atlanta Office to Serve Southeast Region

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data, and technology, today announced the opening of a new office in Atlanta to support its growing roster of clients in the Southeastern United States. Credera is part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

"Launching our Atlanta office is a key step in continuing our growth as a global, boutique consulting firm to serve our clients with a personalized approach but with the global scale that Credera brings," says Justin Bell, CEO and president of Credera. "This expansion is an exciting opportunity for both current and future Credera leaders to dive in and build upon Credera's investment in this part of the country."

"Credera will continue to live out our mission of making an impact in the rapidly growing city of Atlanta and the greater Southeast United States," says Peter Yobo, Credera principal and Atlanta market lead. "We look forward to welcoming local, senior leaders who care about building meaningful relationships and driving measurable results in partnership with clients and their teammates."

Credera is actively recruiting experienced consultants with deep expertise in program leadership, experience design, digital transformation, and technology strategy who are looking for a fast-growing, mission-driven, and values-oriented firm. Credera will continue to focus on growing leaders through mentorship and continuing education opportunities.

Headquartered in Dallas, Credera today has a team of approximately 1,000 talented consultants around the globe. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services.

ABOUT CREDERA

Credera (credera.com) is a consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our approximately 1,000 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to emerging industry leaders from strategy to execution to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlock extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact on our clients, people, and communities.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, AdTech / MarTech strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling and digital experience design and development. At the core of these services is Omni, a proprietary marketing orchestration system that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data from first-, second- and third-party sources to deliver a single view of consumers and better intelligence and outcomes for our clients.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP

Omnicom Group Inc. (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

View original content:

SOURCE Omnicom Precision Marketing Group