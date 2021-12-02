Pluralsight Appoints Greg Ceccarelli to EVP and General Manager of Pluralsight Flow

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, Inc., the technology workforce development company, today announced the appointment of Greg Ceccarelli as EVP and General Manager of Pluralsight Flow. Reporting to Pluralsight co-founder and CEO Aaron Skonnard, Greg will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Pluralsight's Flow product line, helping engineering teams develop engineering insights and workflow efficiencies in order to optimize product delivery.

"As a technology leader with a deep SaaS and data science background, Greg knows first-hand the value Pluralsight Flow can create for our customers," said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. "His perspective on how to best serve and enable the needs of engineering organizations by using data to improve the Developer Experience combined with his strategic and operational leadership experience will help us meet the needs of our customers as we continue to empower large enterprises around the world to deliver on their technology strategies."

Greg brings more than a decade of technology leadership experience to Pluralsight. Most recently, Greg served as Director of Data Science at GitHub, where he was responsible for the company's machine learning pipelines and developer productivity research products, including the Annual State of the Octoverse reports and The Good Day Project. Prior to GitHub, Greg worked at some of the world's largest technology companies, including Google, IBM, and Dropbox as well as AlixPartners, the results driven global consulting firm.

"I'm thrilled to join the executive leadership team at Pluralsight and lead Pluralsight's Flow product," said Ceccarelli. "Improving the Developer Experience is absolutely critical in enabling engineering effectiveness as all companies become software companies and seek growth via the transformations of their businesses."

Greg holds a bachelor's degree in economics from The American University and a master's degree in information and data science from the University of California, Berkeley.

