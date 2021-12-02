Royal Purple to feature BIOMAX Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants at 2021 International WorkBoat Show

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Purple® will showcase BIOMAX™ Environmentally Acceptable Lubricant (EAL) products at the 2021 International WorkBoat Show, Booth 1352, on December 1 – 3 at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Royal Purple® EAL BIOMAX™ lubricants are OEM approved, European-Ecolabel approved, and exceed U.S. EPA VGP requirements.

Royal Purple understands the importance of protecting and preserving the environment, including aquatic ecosystems. That is why Royal Purple developed BIOMAX™ Environmentally Acceptable Lubricant (EAL) products that do not compromise on performance. BIOMAX™ EAL products are formulated with renewable, readily biodegradable synthetic base stock and proprietary additives to provide superior lubrication and protection for equipment. They are non-bioaccumulative and BIOMAX™ EAL products reduce environmental impact in the event of accidental leakage or spillage and minimizes cleanup costs.

Royal Purple has a full line of BIOMAX™ EAL products (including gear, hydraulic and stern tube lubricants) that are performance-driven, extending drain intervals and reducing downtime as well as being fully compatible with equipment seal elastomers.

BIOMAX™ EAL Products

BIOMAX™ EAL Gear Oil is an environmentally friendly gear oil (with Synerlec®) that frequently lowers operating temperatures and restores smooth, consistent performance to erratically operating gear systems.

BIOMAX™ EAL Hydraulic Oil is an environmentally friendly hydraulic oil (with Synerlec®) that provides high film strength and longer oil life.

BIOMAX™ EAL Stern Tube Oil is an environmentally acceptable stern tube lubricant that has outstanding oxidation, as well as thermal and hydrolytic stability with keep-clean deposit-control agents.

To learn more about Royal Purple® BIOMAX™ Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EALs) and other Royal Purple products featured at the 2021 International WorkBoat Show, visit https://calumetshows.com/royalpurple/workboatshow2021/.

