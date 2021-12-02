Southwestern Investment Group Set to Write Their Next Chapter, Close Deal to Become Advisor-Owned Firm

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwestern Investment Group, an independent wealth management company, is excited to announce that the participating management team and key advisors of the Southwestern Investment Group (SWIG) have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding equity interests of SWIG from the Southwestern Family of Companies (SWFC).

Southwestern Investment Group

This transaction, effective November 30th, 2021, is the result of careful consideration and planning on the part of both SWIG and SWFC. The investment management industry has enjoyed tremendous growth over the past decade, developing in ways that made this transaction possible.

SWIG is comprised of more than 60 advisors managing more than $5 billion for more than 13,000 clients across the country, with offices in Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Iowa, and Nebraska. The firm retains its current team of advisors, many of whom have been with SWIG since its founding in 2002. The transaction will complete the transition of SWIG to an independently-owned RIA, allowing it to continue its impressive growth while sustaining its dedication to a planning-based approach, objective investment management, and highly personalized service.

SWIG's continuing CEO, Jeff Dobyns, stated, "We're incredibly grateful for the time we've spent as part of the Southwestern Family of Companies. It was the foundation that allowed us to grow and thrive all these years. Though it's time for a new phase in our journey, we will always stay true to the roots we put down as part of this family." He went on to say, "I look forward to what lies ahead for our company. It's exciting to see us take shape as an independently-owned RIA. We're ready for this step."

SWFC CEO Dustin Hillis said, "SWIG is a prime example of another successful business arising out of Southwestern's long history. We wish them every success. SWFC will continue with our goal to serve our customers, grow our businesses, and maximize shareholder value in pursuit of our mission to positively impact the world."

SWIG will operate under the Southwestern Investment Group name while it completes the development of its own distinct brand, which will launch in 2022.

About Southwestern Investment Group

Southwestern Investment Group was established in 2002 as an independent organization and oversees more than $5.5 billion in client assets as of November 2021. Southwestern Investment Group uses sensible, sound, and conservative investment strategies and holistic service to help enhance and help protect your wealth. For more information, visit swinvestmentgroup.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Southwestern Investment Advisory Services, Inc., an independent registered investment adviser. Southwestern Investment Group is not a registered broker dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Representatives may not be registered to offer securities and advisory services in all states. Any opinions are those of Southwestern Investment Group and not necessarily those of Raymond James. Raymond James is not affiliated with Southwestern Family of Companies.

Gerry Macbeth

Chief Financial Officer

Southwestern Investment Group

gerry.macbeth@swinvestmentgroup.com

801 Crescent Centre Drive, Suite 600

Franklin, TN 37067

615.861.6100

Media Contact:

Sarah Esposito

615.861.6098



Related Links

www.swinvestmentgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwestern Investment Group