Spot Pet Insurance Refreshes Brand with Love

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Pet Insurance announces a new logo and site redesign that captures the heart of pet parenting: love.

A rapidly growing digital-first pet insurance provider , Spot supports happier pets and pet parents with pet insurance they both will love. The rebrand captures the simple joys of pet parenting.

"Spot believes that a pet's physical, mental, and emotional wellness impacts their ability to thrive alongside us," says Jody Eichler, Spot's Vice President of Digital Marketing. "After all, our pets make us better humans, and better humans create a better planet. That's something we all can get behind."

The brand refresh—a collaboration between many creative minds and agencies—helps Spot Pet Insurance stand out as fun, simple, and caring in a rapidly expanding industry.

Plans offered by Spot support a holistic approach to pet health with coverage options for behavioral problems, alternative therapies for covered conditions, dental illnesses, and options to add Preventive Care coverage for a little extra cost a month. Policyholders receive personal calls welcoming them to the family and bereavement calls when they need support.

Spot helps policyholders be confident and caring pet parents with educational blogs, recognition in customer "Spotlights," and engagement through social initiatives. The company's digital-first approach includes features like policy holder access to a 24/7 pet health helpline and even coverage for eligible virtual vet visits for accidents and illnesses.

"Spot's mission is to create a community of healthy and responsible pet families. Together, we can help pets lead longer, healthier lives. The brand refresh will help Spot Pet Insurance stand out from its competitors while staying true to this mission," says Spot CEO Trey Ferro.

Spot launched in 2019 and has become a trusted category leader in the pet insurance industry.

About Spot Pet Services, LLC: Spot Pet Services, LLC is a company founded in West Palm Beach, Fl, that offers products nationwide. Spot plan options include Accident-Only and Accident & Illness insurance. Spot insurance plan options, communications, and employees support humans in forming the best relationship with their pets over a long, healthy life together.

Pre-existing conditions are not covered. Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits and exclusions may apply. For all terms and conditions visit spotpetins.com/sample-policy. Preventive Care reimbursements are based on a schedule. Spot On Coverage reimbursements are based on the invoice. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information available at checkout.

Insurance plans are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ). Insurance plans are marketed and produced by Spot Insurance Services, LLC. (NPN # 19246385).

