Symbridge Strengthens Leadership with New CEO Alexander Kravets Technology & Digital Asset Trading Veteran to Take Startup to the Next Level of Growth, While Tapping into Experience Running a Global and Regulated Cryptocurrency Exchange

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbridge Holdings LLC, the digital asset exchange built specifically for future-minded traders, today announced that Alexander Kravets has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer.

"Alexander's leadership experience within the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and trading industries is an immense benefit to Symbridge," said Michael McGuire, outgoing CEO and now Chairman of the Advisory Committee at Symbridge. "We look forward to ushering in a new era of growth with him on our executive team and are excited to see what the future holds for our digital asset ecosystem."

In this position, Kravets will further enable the company to trade digital assets in a secure, reliable environment for hedge funds, market makers, asset managers, corporations, institutions, and active traders while continuing to grow the business and ensuring profitability across the organization.

Kravets joins Symbridge from CEX.IO, a global and regulated cryptocurrency exchange, where he was Chief Executive Officer of the United States division. He is also the co-founder of XTRD, an institutional-grade OEMS (Order Execution Management System) for digital asset trading, and RealView Global, LLC, which offers advanced, custom-image processing techniques that can help provide business insights for increased productivity, profitability, and security.

Previously, Kravets was also Managing Director at both Singularity Technology Solutions and Genesis Securities, providing high frequency trading (HFT) and retail equity execution, clearing, brokerage, and market data services.

"Symbridge was built for traders who value transparency, accuracy, and speed in this fast-paced digital asset space," said Alexander Kravets, CEO of Symbridge. "We are at the forefront of innovation and are well positioned to meet the next wave with open arms. Symbridge's unique differentiator of offering on chain HFT settlement via Hyperlegder Fabric with strong transparency and asset backed instrument trading, is unparalleled and a huge opportunity to create brand new, 24x7, regulated markets. I want to thank Michael and the Symbridge Advisory Committee for their leadership in taking Symbridge to this pivotal moment in time, and appreciate their trust placed in me to further grow and scale the business."

In addition to his role within Symbridge, Kravets is also a DAO member of BeyondFi, a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic financial products, including an NFT marketplace, decentralized exchange, P2E, and metaverse ecosystems. He graduated from Pace University with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science.

About Symbridge Holdings

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Symbridge is ushering in a new era of finance. Focused on meeting the needs of institutional and accredited investors, Symbridge's trading solutions and ecosystem provide access to a wide range of digital assets and digital asset securities. Symbridge seeks to provide investors with secure, reliable, and transparent platforms, enabling them to trade quickly and with confidence.

For more information, please visit https://symbridge.com/

