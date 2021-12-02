Wealth Enhancement Group Joins Forces with one of Denver's top Registered Investment Advisory Firms, Cardan Capital Partners

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm, today announced that it has acquired Cardan Capital Partners, an independent RIA based in Denver that oversees $1 billion in client advisory assets. The transaction marks Wealth Enhancement Group's 15th of 2021 and raises its total client assets to $54.35 billion.*

Founded in 2015 by Ross Fox, Matt Papazian, Marti Awad, and Sarah Keys, the firm has 13 team members. They offer comprehensive financial planning and wealth management to entrepreneurs, families and C-level executives both in Colorado and across the country. Services include asset management, tax management, trust and estate advice, insurance reviews, charitable giving planning, education planning, retirement planning and financial planning for business owners. Cardan Capital Partners is Wealth Enhancement Group's first location in the strategically important Mountain West region and positions the firm to serve the wealth management and planning needs of the fast-growing Denver metro area.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "In a relatively short time, the founders of Cardan Capital Partners and their team have built a highly regarded and successful firm. Their service-oriented team takes a personalized approach to the client experience. Merging with Wealth Enhancement Group will empower them to offer the individuals, multigenerational families and businesses they support an even more sophisticated level of service. We welcome these excellent professionals to the Wealth Enhancement Group team and look forward to years of fruitful collaboration."

Jim Cahn, Wealth Enhancement Group's Chief Investments & Business Development Officer, said, "At Wealth Enhancement Group, we have invested our time, effort and energy into building a platform that offers successful, entrepreneurial firms and advisors the technology and infrastructure to launch their businesses into the next level of growth. We are gratified that Cardan has chosen us as their growth partners for the future."

Sarah Keys noted, "Our firm did a tremendous amount of due diligence before selecting to partner with Wealth Enhancement Group. We interviewed some of the best independent firms in the U.S. and Canada and feel confident that Wealth Enhancement Group will help and support our ongoing efforts to provide clients with an environment that they can thrive and have confidence in."

The transaction closed on Dec. 1. The Founding Partners of Cardan Capital Partners will continue to serve as their clients' respective Financial Advisors. In addition, they will serve as Senior Vice Presidents at Wealth Enhancement Group. Matt Papazian will also be part of the Wealth Enhancement Group's Investment Committee.

Cardan Capital Partners will become and do business as The Cardan Team at Wealth Enhancement Group.

Matt Papazian said, "Joining Wealth Enhancement Group is both the start of a new stage in our firm's history and a true validation of our team's hard work and the vision we had when the firm was founded in 2015. The founding partners strived to create a world class wealth management firm grounded in financial planning and client service. Cardan Capital Partner's clients have given us tremendous support, allowing the firm to grow client assets to over $1 Billion."

Marti Awad added, "We all consider ourselves lifelong learners and are excited to plug in with Jeff, Jim and the entire team at Wealth Enhancement Group. With their support, we expect to develop our approach in new and innovative ways, operating more effectively and efficiently than ever before and setting up our clients for even greater success in their financial lives."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is a Greater Minneapolis-based independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group serves clients nationwide. Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

*Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $43 billion in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 10/31/2021. Cardan Capital Partners had $1 billion in assets as of 8/31/2021. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions that closed in November and the acquisition of Cardan Capital Partners, Wealth Enhancement Group will have $54.35 billion in client brokerage, advisory and trust assets as of December 2021.

