The Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Heroes™ recognition program is designed to honor individuals who have inspired change, exemplified compassion, or made a significant impact in the lives of those affected by metastatic breast cancer

CURE Media Group Announces Winners of Inaugural Metastatic Breast Cancer Heroes™ Recognition Program The Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Heroes™ recognition program is designed to honor individuals who have inspired change, exemplified compassion, or made a significant impact in the lives of those affected by metastatic breast cancer

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors, and caregivers, is pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) Heroes™ awards, honoring three MBC Heroes and one Diversity and Inclusion Hero winner.

CURE Media Group is the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers. (PRNewsfoto/CURE Media Group)

"It is a true honor to present the winners of the first-ever Metastatic Breast Cancer Heroes™ recognition program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. "Each of these individuals has made a difference in the lives of those affected by metastatic breast cancer and truly deserve this recognition. Congratulations to this year's honorees."

The winners are:

Metastatic Breast Cancer Heroes Awards

Dian "CJ" Corneliussen, founder, director emeritus and past president of METAvivor, and retired U.S. Air Force civil service intelligence officer, was diagnosed in 2004 with stage 2 breast cancer that metastasized to her lung in late 2006. In the weeks following her diagnosis, Corneliussen launched a support program that grew to 24 members in just six months. Today, the peer-to-peer support program has more than 100 groups nationwide.

Dr. Bhuvaneswari Ramaswamy of The Ohio State University College of Medicine is a founder of the Living Well with Advanced Breast Cancer Clinic, which is specially designed for patients with newly diagnosed metastatic breast cancer. Ramaswamy is a survivor of rare metastatic breast cancer herself. Throughout her career, she has been working tirelessly to improve care and quality of life for patients with breast cancer.

Brandi Riber , RN, is a nurse for cancer patients at Florida Cancer Specialists and a survivor of metastatic breast cancer. Riber was diagnosed with breast cancer on Jan. 4, 2010 . After treatment and being deemed cancer free, she was diagnosed again in November 2014 , and began her metastatic journey following surgery. While it has not been easy, Riber has not lost her hope and is continuously grateful for the support from her loved ones.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Diversity and Inclusion Hero Award

Stephanie Walker is a patient, advocate, and retired nurse. She is a volunteer at Living Beyond Breast Cancer and became an advocate for the metastatic breast cancer community by working with civic groups, church groups, and businesses to ensure inclusivity in terms of treatment. In doing so, she chaired MBC Alliance's BECOME project in 2021, helping to advocate for the representation of Black people when it comes to cancer research.

"Lilly is honored to recognize and celebrate this year's recipients of the inaugural Metastatic Breast Cancer Heroes™ award. The work to bring education and meaningful, positive change for women and men living with metastatic breast cancer is a collective responsibility that requires collaboration across the advocacy, academic, medical, and pharmaceutical communities," said Stacy Moulder, M.D., senior medical director, Lilly Oncology. "We're proud to partner with CURE on a variety of educational platforms and channels to help bring this critical information to the community. Through podcasts, webinars and much more, CURE is shining an essential light on life with metastatic breast cancer as told by people living with the disease, and experts who help make their lives better. We look forward to continuing to work together to help those with cancer live longer, healthier lives."

The winners will be honored at the Metastatic Breast Cancer Heroes™ virtual recognition ceremony on Dec. 6, 2021, from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. EST. Register for the event here.

This program is sponsored by Lilly Oncology.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research, and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website curetoday.com ; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®"; a series of widely attended events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777

ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CURE Media Group