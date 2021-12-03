Kohler Co. Commemorates 148th Anniversary with New Line of Legacy-Inspired Apparel: KOHLER Heritage Collection

KOHLER, Wis., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 148th anniversary, global leader Kohler Co. releases a line of custom-made apparel that pays homage to its storied heritage. The new collection, KOHLER Heritage, applies the plumbing brand's iconic advertising campaigns of yesteryear to 21st century fashion wear.

KOHLER Heritage Collection

Kohler's legacy is well recorded in the company's extensive archives, home to business and family-related documents, photographs, artwork, artifacts and products, encapsulating stories and records that date back to 1873. The new Heritage collection highlights some of the most influential moments in the company's advertising history that marked impactful progress within the evolution of plumbing – for which the company continues to be widely recognized and a global leader today.

"Kohler has been long known as a pioneer in its approach to innovation, artistry and craftsmanship within manufacturing, and similarly for the way it made plumbing advertising bold and entertaining," says Michael Mueller, VP of Corporate Communications for Kohler Co. "The Heritage Collection is a means for us to honor and celebrate the great strides made by the men and women who built our company over the past 148 years."

The new Heritage Collection features bespoke apparel pieces including:

"100-Year Hoodie" that reveals patches and prints of the iconic ads that have defined Kohler's voice and style for over a century,

"Jane Terrific Hoodie", inspired by the 1961 national print ad titled Talk About Terrific,

"Dad Generation Hoodie" with illustrated characters and products from the 1948 Kohler of Kohler catalog,

and "First Quality Only" mantra performance crew inspired by the company's historic seal that could be found on KOHLER products from the beginning years.

KOHLER Heritage Collection joins Kohler's existing offering of lifestyle goods, Kohler Collection, that includes accessories, apparel and furnishings spanning themes of golf, spa/wellness, home, outdoors, and maker (trade professionals).

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 38,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com .

