Cyber protection leader Acronis expands Board with the appointment of Lisbeth McNabb

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, today announced the appointment of Lisbeth McNabb to its Board of Directors. Ms. McNabb brings a wealth of experience in financial leadership, business analytics, and hyper-growth management to this position. She will help Acronis develop an effective strategy to maximize return on the recent investment from CVC Capital Partners VII and other investors, as the company goes through a period of rapid market expansion and intense growth.

Lisbeth McNabb, Acronis Board of Directors

Earlier this year, Acronis raised $250M at a $2.5B valuation, appointed Patrick Pulvermueller as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, and named Paul Maritz, former SVP of Microsoft and CEO of VMWare, as Chairman of the Board. Acronis is committed to penetrating new strategic markets and growing together with service providers and cloud distributors, as it meets cyber protection demands of the rapidly changing digital world.

Ms. McNabb is an expert in driving finance, strategy, operations, data analytics and revenue strategies at high-growth scaling companies. Her professional background includes over 25 years in innovation in growing companies at Match, Linux Foundation, Illuminate Education, DigiWorksCorp, w2wlink, PepsiCo Frito-Lay, American Airlines, AT&T, and Sodexo.

Ms. McNabb currently serves on the Board of Directors and was a former Audit Chair of Nexstar Media Group, Inc., and is an Independent Director and Audit Chair at NeoGames S.A., which she also served as an advisor when the company went public in November 2020.

"Lisbeth brings a wealth of experience to Acronis as an innovative leader and an expert in finance and operations. Adding her to our Board of Directors represents another step forward for Acronis in solidifying its position as a global leader in cyber protection, and will be key to strategic decisions made in 2022 regarding market segmentation, understanding our customers, diversity, governance, and driving company value," said Patrick Pulvermueller, Acronis CEO.

"Acronis is the leader in cyber protection and clearly showing to the market that cyber protection is the only right way to implement cybersecurity and data protection. It is an honor to join the Board of Directors. Furthermore, I am excited to work with the team to disrupt the cybersecurity market," Ms. McNabb said.

Lisbeth received her B.S. at the University of Nebraska and M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business. Her honors include NACD Top 50 Director, Digital Director 50, Financial Times Agenda Magazine, Distinguished Alumnae by SMU Cox School of Business, Top 25 Women in Business, Top 25 Women in Technology by Conde Nast's Dallas Business Journal, and expert press, including Wall St. Journal, Forbes, CMO and CIO.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,700 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Our Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 25 languages in over 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

