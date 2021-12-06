First Foundation Bank Launches New Mobile App with MXmobile, Simplifying the Way Clients Get Financial Insights Cutting edge mobile banking app serves up personalized financial alerts and insights in an engaging, feed-style view, driving more engagement for First Foundation Bank users

SILICON SLOPES, Utah and DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, today announced that First Foundation Bank has gone live on the MXmobile platform for mobile banking, staying true to First Foundation Bank's digital strategy of delivering modern, engaging client experiences with an emphasis on financial wellness.

MX and First Foundation Bank

Powered by MX's industry-leading data platform, First Foundation Bank will enhance the way it supports personal banking clients by delivering, through the new MXmobile -powered app, a single secure location to manage and interact with all of the bank's financial relationships. The new mobile platform, available on the Apple app Store and Google Play as FFB Mobile, will efficiently manage a user's bank accounts and credit cards offering personalized insights that proactively inform, guide and engage users wherever and whenever the insights are needed.

"Our clients trust us to offer them the best possible user experience and to ensure their money is working for them, and not the other way around," said Lindsay Lawrence, Chief Operating Officer, First Foundation Bank. "Our entire team is so passionate about digital delivery, and MX is a natural partner for us to help keep our digital offerings cutting edge—including monitoring our clients' crypto holdings alongside their checking, savings and other traditional banking solutions that MX's industry-leading data platform is powering for us behind the scenes."

"We're proud to be working closely with First Foundation Bank on their aggressive digital banking strategy," said Nate Gardner, Chief Customer Officer at MX. "Our missions align well, and we look forward to helping make banking effortless for their clients by creating exceptional digital experiences for the next generation."

For more information about First Foundation Bank's new banking experience, visit https://www.firstfoundationinc.com/personal-banking-login-and-upgrade-center

About MX

MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com.

About First Foundation Bank

First Foundation, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial products and personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. First Foundation is also currently lending in Texas, with a branch office expected to open there in early 2022. Learn more at firstfoundationinc.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Tom Cook

tom.cook@mx.com



MX Logo (PRNewsFoto/MX) (PRNewsfoto/MX)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MX