Input 1 Payments selected as a preferred vendor to provide digital payment services to SIAA member agencies

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. and HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1 Payments, a rapidly expanding digital payment solutions provider, has announced a preferred vendor relationship with SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance). Input 1 joins SIAA's preferred vendor program as a provider of comprehensive digital payment solutions to SIAA member agencies.

SIAA is focused on creating agency value in various ways, including making innovative technology solutions available to SIAA members that foster agency growth and increased profitability. SIAA continues that mission by adding Input 1 Payments to its roster of member technology vendors. "By using Input 1's digital insurance payment platform, SIAA member agencies can significantly upgrade their customer experience while making agency operations more efficient," said Brendan Mulcahy, Director, Technology & Innovation Partnerships. "Input 1's ability to be up and running in as little as 24 hours, and at zero cost to the agencies using their platform, makes it a great option for SIAA members."

SIAA's members will have access to the easiest method of collecting insurance premiums digitally from their customers. "It is an honor to be working with the biggest agency network in the nation. SIAA's decision to work with Input 1 Payments proves its dedication to helping improve the agent and customer experience for their brand," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Input 1. "The number of firms we partner with continues to grow at a breakneck pace. Becoming a preferred partner with SIAA continues that trend while allowing their member agencies to receive payments faster and prevent costly policy cancellations."

About SIAA

SIAA is dedicated to the creation, growth, retention, and evolution of the local independent agency. For insurance agency owners with a desire to grow, the return on membership is significant. Agencies that join an SIAA master agency become instantly big as they access top national carriers – strategic partner companies paying top-level commissions, national and local incentives, and profit-sharing without minimums.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. Our software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

