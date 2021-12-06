InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Tow Dolly (VIG-457)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found an unusual RV which was old and damaged as a barn had fallen on it and the wheels were not turning making it difficult to pull onto a car trailer," said an inventor from Newport News, Va. "This inspired me to develop a trailer beneath it for transport."

He developed the 4 WHEEL EXTENDED AUTOMOTIVE TOW DOLLY to transport damaged or disabled vehicles with all four wheels off the pavement. This invention facilitates towing in a safe and stable manner that reduces the risk of damage or an accident. It adjusts for precise fit and proper support of various vehicles. Additionally, it is durable and collapsible for easy transport and storage.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-VIG-457, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

