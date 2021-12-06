TradeStation Securities Supports Trading of Micro Ether Futures from CME Group Starting on Day One

TradeStation Securities continues offering customers access to the cryptocurrency futures markets with a new contract that's 1/10 the size of one Ether and 1/500 the size of one Ether futures contract

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation Securities"), an award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, ETFs, options and futures, now offers its futures clients the ability to trade Micro Ether futures contracts through CME Group. With Micro Ether futures, TradeStation Securities has expanded its suite of CME crypto and micro futures products as part of its commitment to providing traders and investors access to new products.

Also supported by TradeStation Securities, CME Group first launched Ether futures in February 2021. Since then, the notional value of Ether has appreciated, causing the amount of capital needed to access the futures market to significantly increase. Sized at one-tenth of one Ether and 1/500 the size of one Ether futures contract, Micro Ether futures provide a way for traders to manage Ether price risk and add diversification.

"Lowering the barrier of entry increases access for retail traders seeking to gain exposure to Ether and manage risk. Following the transition to Ethereum 2.0 earlier this year, which is designed to enhance the speed, efficiency, and scalability of the Ethereum network, we believe that demand in Ether-based futures products may grow," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc. "We were day one supporters of CME's Ether futures product, and we're looking forward to our continued relationship that allows us to enable our clients to access cryptocurrency trading opportunities through futures trading."

TradeStation Securities futures clients can trade Micro Ether futures through the TradeStation Desktop Platform, Web and mobile. Both desktop and mobile platforms provide advanced visualization and analysis tools.

"We are pleased TradeStation Securities is supporting the launch of our new Micro Ether futures," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products at CME Group. "Since the launch of our first Bitcoin futures contract in 2017, we've evolved our crypto derivatives offerings to meet the needs of a wide range of market participants, from institutional traders to other sophisticated, active individual traders. As the demand for more micro-sized contracts continues to grow, TradeStation Securities, and the broader broker community, remain integral in not only facilitating trading but also educating traders on the benefits and risks of these products."

To speak with an account executive to learn more about TradeStation Securities or to open an account, call 1.800.808.9336 or visit TradeStation.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation has, for decades, been a fintech pioneer in its support of self-directed traders and investors in their journeys to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, Web and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM), and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA's regulatory oversight and examinations.

Important Information

CME Group is not affiliated with TradeStation Group Inc. or its affiliates. TradeStation Securities, Inc., TradeStation Crypto, Inc., and TradeStation Technologies, Inc. are each wholly owned subsidiaries of TradeStation Group, Inc., all operating, and providing products and services, under the TradeStation brand and trademark. When applying for, or purchasing, accounts, subscriptions, products and services, it is important that you know which company you will be dealing with. Please click here for further important information explaining what this means.

Investing involves risks. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures, or digital assets); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose. Before trading any asset class, first read the relevant risk disclosure statements on the Important Documents page, found here: www.tradestation.com/important-information.

