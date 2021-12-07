Barracuda delivers sophisticated email threat detection and remediation for Office 365 customers

Barracuda's new email security plans offer a unique combination of threat prevention, API-based detection, and response, with data protection and compliance capabilities

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-enabled security solutions furthered its commitment to deliver leading email security solutions which are easy to buy, deploy, and use with the announcement today of three new Email Protection plans which scale to meet customers' evolving threat protection needs. Barracuda's comprehensive solutions combine gateway and API-based AI technology to detect and remediate threats and reduce the risk that a malicious attack succeeds by immediately and automatically eliminating the user's ability to view or launch flagged emails.

Recent attacks have shown that Office 365 native security alone has gaps and that third-party solutions are required to ensure customers are fully protected. According to Gartner®, "Microsoft Defender for Office 365 (MSDO) offers a wide set of email security capabilities, but due to the rise in business email compromises, account takeovers and other sophisticated attacks, many times some malicious emails are actually missed by MSDO, and in fact by any other email gateway solutions. Therefore, organizations should strongly consider integrating third-party solutions to strengthen their email security capabilities. Aside from traditional gateway solutions, security and risk management leaders should evaluate API-based solutions to act as an additional layer of protection."1.

With Barracuda, customers receive an integrated and validated suite of capabilities to protect their people and business which includes:

Threat prevention: Prevent attacks from getting through by combining email-gateway defenses, API-based inbox defense, and web security.

Post-delivery detection and response: Identify and limit the impact of any threats that reach users with automated response and user security awareness training.

Data protection: Ensure compliance and stay productive during downtime. Back up important Office 365 email and data to recover easily from malware attacks or lost data.

Automated workflows: Easily create custom workflows to completely automate incident response.

SIEM/SOAR/XDR integrations: Public-facing APIs for integrating with third-party platforms to enable seamless and consistent response to security events.

Barracuda Data Inspector: Data classification capabilities to help find sensitive data such as Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and malware.

According to an SE Labs test report published November 17, 2021, Barracuda's email security solutions provided the best level of malicious threat detection efficacy. SE Labs carried out extensive testing of top email security providers and their ability to detect various threat types including phishing, social engineering, business email compromise, and scamming. Barracuda came out on the top and was recognized in the SE Labs report as "Best Email Security Service." See the full report here: https://selabs.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/annual-report-2021.pdf.

Barracuda's new email protection plans are immediately available to customers and partners at the following levels:

Advanced: Email gateway defense, impersonation and phishing protection, and automated remediation.

Premium: Everything in Advanced plus incident response, domain fraud protection, and DNS filtering.

Premium Plus: Everything in Premium plus data protection, archiving, and user security awareness training.

For more information, please visit https://www.barracuda.com/products/email-protection.

Quotes:

"The threat landscape has evolved and, coupled with the gap in security professional talent facing most businesses, protecting against these threats is extremely complex. Barracuda Email Protection offers customers complete protection by combining gateway defense, API-based inbox defense, incident response, data protection, and user security awareness capabilities," said Don MacLennan, SVP, Engineering & Product Management, Email Protection. "Barracuda was the first to bring an "API approach" to impersonation and phishing protection — leveraging AI and machine learning. Today, we continue to lead with our unique combination of gateway and API-based AI technology to detect and remediate email threats in real time for Office 365 customers."

"Email attacks are getting more sophisticated, so we expanded our Advanced Email Security test to include threats like business email compromise this year," said Simon Edwards, SE Labs founder. "Addressing these types of targeted attacks was a strength for Barracuda, which helped it stand out as Best Email Security Service, based on our intelligence-led testing."

"We're excited about Barracuda's integrated approach to Email Protection. The new plans include all the necessary capabilities that customers need to protect against email threats," said James Range, President, White Rock Cybersecurity. "We see these new SaaS plans as an easy, straightforward way to get customers the Office 365 protection they need in a single cloud-based solution."

"We're impressed with Barracuda's comprehensive approach. They combine the capabilities needed to secure us against email threats," said Jay Glatt, VP of Technology, Giumarra. "We've evaluated different solutions and were impressed with Barracuda's ability to provide combined gateway and API-based AI tech to do the real-time detection and remediation that we need."

1Gartner, "Determine If Email Security in Office 365 Meets Your Organization's Needs" by Ravisha Chugh, Mark Harris, Published 23 October 2021. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com .

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

