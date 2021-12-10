Delek US Holdings to Present at Retail Investor Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) today announced that management will present at the SHARE: Shareholder Equity Conference, held virtually, on Monday, December 13, 2021. Delek is scheduled present at 11:00 a.m. CT (12:00 p.m. ET).

This conference is set in a fireside chat format and directed to provide access to retail investors.

Presentation Access Information

The live stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://share-conference-series.open-exchange.net/showcase or in the "Events and Webcasts" section at https://ir.delekus.com/events-and-webcasts. An archived replay will be available on the SHARE: Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics. Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 250 convenience stores in central and West Texas and New Mexico.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

