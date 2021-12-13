InventHelp Inventor Develops Seat Belt Verification System for Vehicles (ORD-2728)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle safety system to help police officers more efficiently detect and ticket seat belt violators," said an inventor, from Longwood, Fla., "so I invented the SEATBELT EXTERNAL WARNING LIGHT. My design could encourage more motorists to regularly wear their seat belts for improved travel safety."

The invention provides an effective way to verify seat belt usage. In doing so, it assists police with pinpointing offenders to be warned or ticketed. As a result, it enhances safety and it ensures that motorists are obeying state laws. The invention features a reliable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORD-2728, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

