Uber Eats Makes Food Delivery To Outer Space

TOKYO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced their first-ever food delivery to outer space. Expanding the global company's footprint beyond earth's surface and into the thermosphere, Uber Eats became the first delivery platform to send food to the International Space Station.

Uber Eats teamed up with Japanese entrepreneur and delivery superfan, Yusaku Maezawa, to hand deliver beloved ready-to-eat canned Japanese dishes to the astronauts at the International Space Station as part of his 12-day orbit. This delivery was made on December 11 at 9:40am EST having traveled 248 miles and 8 hours and 34 minutes since Maezawa's departure from Earth.

"One small handoff for Yusaku Maezawa, one giant delivery for Uber Eats!" said Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi. "We're over the moon to have helped make our first successful delivery to space. Our goal is to help people go anywhere and get anything, so we're proud to serve the astronauts at the International Space Station. Yusaku Maezawa gets a thumbs up on this delivery, even though it took a bit longer than the usual 30 minutes to arrive."

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to handle Uber Eats' first food delivery to space," said Yusaku Maezawa. "Uber Eats' initiative and sense of adventure is inspiring. I will never stop challenging myself, and I hope that everyone continues to do the same. Let's make the world a better place!"

With dishes including boiled mackerel in miso, beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce, simmered chicken with bamboo shoots, and braised pork, Uber Eats and Maezawa treated the astronauts to a delicious meal that was a welcome break from standard space food.

Adding rocketship to the list of ways that delivery people reach customers, Uber Eats is offering $10 off $20+ orders to the first 24,800 people with promo code SPACEFOOD to celebrate the distance from Earth to the ISS. The promo is available from December 13-19, 2021.

