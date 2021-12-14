Introducing the Ultimate Kitchen Convenience for the Holidays and Every Day The Innovia® Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser is designed for hands-free dispensing when life is a handful

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's be honest. Whether you're preparing for holiday entertaining, finishing off your gift list, or spending an evening at home with your family, life is often a handful. But with the convenience of the new Innovia® Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser, it can be nearly trouble-free!

The Innovia dispenser is the ultimate kitchen convenience as it dispenses the precise number of paper towels you need with just the wave of your hand. It's the perfect kitchen helper when your hands are covered in raw chicken juice, cookie dough, finger paint, or simply when you need to dry your hands after washing them. And it's poised to become a category leader when it comes to hygiene as the entire roll is enclosed and dispensing new sheets is completely touchless. In addition, the dispenser helps reduce waste by retracting dispensed but unused towels.

"We can probably all relate to reaching for a paper towel with dirty or sticky hands and inadvertently soiling or unwinding half the roll," said Sarah Soto, innovation manager with Innovia Home. "We like to say that the Innovia Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser is the ultimate kitchen convenience because it gives you a helping hand right when you need it the most. Really, it's just what you need to help keep your home and your hands clean and hygienic, making it a must-have kitchen gadget during the holidays and every day!"

The Innovia dispenser is available in two models, an undercabinet unit, which frees up valuable kitchen counter space, and a portable countertop unit, which can be battery operated and placed anywhere hands-free access to paper towels is needed. Adding to its convenience, the Innovia dispenser is compatible with most brands of household paper towels and accommodates any size sheet.

The Innovia Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser was inspired by the hands-free paper towel systems found at restaurants, airports, and office buildings and is specifically designed to bring convenience and practicality into the home. Innovia Home is part of the Georgia-Pacific family of consumer brands, which also includes Brawny®, Dixie®, Quilted Northern®, Vanity Fair®, and other well-known household names. To learn more about Innovia Home, visit www.innoviahome.com. To learn more about Georgia-Pacific, visit www.gp.com.

