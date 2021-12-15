Dominion Energy's Board of Directors Sets 2022 Dividend Rate

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today approved a 2022 dividend of $2.67 per share of common stock, a 6% increase above the 2021 dividend rate of $2.52 per share. Subject to board declaration in January, the first quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share will be payable in March 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)

About 7 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Payment of the 2022 dividend is subject to quarterly determination and declaration by the board of directors of specific record and payable dates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dominion Energy