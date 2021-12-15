GWT Completes and Takes Top Prize of the Leading Silicon Valley Water Accelerator

SLATER, Iowa, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gross-Wen Technologies (GWT), a leading algae-based wastewater treatment company based in Slater, Iowa, is pleased to announce its participation in and completion of Imagine H2O's 2021 Accelerator. Imagine H2O is the leading water innovation accelerator and ecosystem for water entrepreneurs. Their programs support entrepreneurs pioneering sustainable solutions to the water challenges facing communities and businesses, such as water access and infrastructure resilience and affordability. Since 2009, Imagine H2O has supported 150+ startups who have deployed their solutions in 50+ countries and have raised more than $800M in early stage investment.

Latest Logo

With its participation in the 2021 Accelerator, GWT was able to engage with leading mentors that had expertise in financing, product development, and manufacturing. In addition, GWT was connected with its newest independent board member, Joe Zuback (President and CEO, Global Water Advisors), who is a leader in the wastewater treatment industry and has specific expertise around commercialization and project finance. Imagine H2O's network and programming have been incredibly valuable to GWT as the company continues to scale its business. Imagine H2O also supports entrepreneurial water innovations through its deployment funding programs. GWT is pleased to announce it was the recipient of Imagine H2O's 2021 Accelerator Top Deployment Award. The award provides a $20,000 grant and will help support a pilot deployment of GWT's patented technology (the Revolving Algal Biofilm or RAB system) at one of the nation's largest dairy operations in rural Indiana. At this deployment site, GWT's technology will be used to sustainably and cost-effectively recover nutrients from anaerobic digestion effluent while reducing the dairy's carbon footprint. The project is planned for 2022 and at-scale will have the following annual impacts: 270 tons of dried algae produced; 5,000 metric tons of CO2 avoided; approximate $1M increase in revenue for the dairy farm.

Ellie Barker (Program Manager, Accelerator) of Imagine H2O commented "With an unparalleled technology and best-in-class team, we were thrilled to welcome GWT into our 2021 cohort. The team jumped right in and took full advantage of what the program had to offer — actively participating in sessions, presenting their technology to key program sponsors, and engaging with 19 mentors from our network. Not to mention, they were a ton of fun to work with! We are excited to continue our collaboration in the coming years - we know big things are coming their way."

About Gross-Wen Technologies:

GWT is a wastewater treatment technology company which uses algae instead of bacteria or chemicals to recover nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater. Algae is considered the most sustainable way to treat wastewater. This is because during the treatment process algae is consuming CO 2 from the atmosphere, then the CO 2 containing algae is used as a slow-release fertilizer. What makes GWT unique is their algae-based treatment solution, called the revolving algal biofilm system (RAB), which is considered by many experts as the top algae treatment system in the world (6 issued patents). The company was founded by Dr. Martin Gross and Dr. Zhiyou Wen and is based on a technology they developed at Iowa State University.

For more information: algae.com

About Imagine H2O

Imagine H2O is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people to deploy and develop innovation to solve water challenges globally. The organization's water innovation accelerator provides entrepreneurs with the resources, insight and visibility to launch and scale water solutions. By partnering with industry and policy experts and a global network of customers and investors, Imagine H2O has become a proven path to market for emerging water technology businesses. Since 2009, the organization has supported 150+ startups who have deployed their solutions in 50+ countries and have raised more than $800M in early stage investment.

For more information: www.imagineh2o.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Max Gangestad,

+15158518598,

max@gross-wen.com

The Gross-Wen Technologies team with the Imagine H2O team at WEFTEC 2021.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gross-Wen Technologies