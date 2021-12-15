LattePanda 3 Delta Surpasses Kickstarter Crowdfunding Goal by 400 Percent

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LattePanda 3 Delta, the world's thinnest pocket-sized hackable computer with 2x faster CPU, 3x faster GPU, surpasses its kickstarter goal by more than 400 percent, raising over $200,000 from 738 backers with 2 days remaining.

Two Days Left until LattePanda 3 Delta’s Kickstarter Finale

The LattePanda 3 Delta is a user-friendly and cost-effective pocket-sized hackable computer, which keeps almost the same connectors and layout as the previous generations, but with 2x faster CPU, 3x faster GPU. Such excellent performance, and up to 42 expandable interfaces rejoice the maker community. And the thinnest design makes it easily embedded into handheld devices, intelligent instruments and mobile robots.

Key Specification:

Processor: Intel N5105

CPU: 4-Core, 4-Thread, 4MB L3 Cache, 2.00~2.90 GHz

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics, 24 EUs, 450~800 MHz

Memory: 8GB LPDDR4 2933MHz RAM

Storage: 64GB eMMC

External Storage:

M.2 M Key: PCIe3.0 x2, Support NVME SSD;

M.2 B Key: SATA3, Support SATA SSD;

TF Slot: Support TF Card

Connectivity:

WiFi6(802.11ax): Intel AX201, up to 2.4Gbps

Bluetooth 5.2;

Gigabit Ethernet: Intel I211-AT, up to 1.0Gbps

Exteral Connectivity: M.2 B Key

USB2.0 lane: Support 4G Module;

USB3.0 lane: Support 5G Module

Video Output:

HDMI 2.0b;

DP 1.4 (via USB Type C);

eDP(with touch)

Audio I/O:

3.5mm Audio Jack(with Mic);

2.54mm Female Header

USB Port:

1x USB 3.2 gen2 x1;

2x USB 3.2 gen1 x1;

1x USB Type C

OS Support:

Windows 10;

Windows 11;

Linux Ubuntu

Co-processor: Atmel ATmega32U4

Power Input:

USB Type C PD;

12V DC

GPIO Female Header:

2x 50pin GPIOs: including Audio Output, USB2.0, RS232, RTC, Power Management, Status Indication, Arduino Pinout, 5V&3.3V Power Output, etc.

This intensive Kickstarter campaign will be over in 2 days! If you consider to pledge our LattePanda 3 Delta on Kickstarter, please do it now!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LattePanda