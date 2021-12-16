The California plumbing and HVAC company says taking time to work on preventative measures to protect pipes and other appliances saves time and money

Rooter Hero offers tips to avoid potential plumbing problems this winter The California plumbing and HVAC company says taking time to work on preventative measures to protect pipes and other appliances saves time and money

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter weather is known to spell trouble for travelers and anyone spending time outdoors, but Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, says homeowners should not forget that the cold can also wreak havoc on residential plumbing and offers tips to reduce damage.

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air says taking time to work on preventative measures to protect pipes from cold weather saves time and money.

"While most people in California and Arizona don't often see bad roads as a result of winter weather, we can still experience colder temperatures that can leave your home vulnerable to certain plumbing issues," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "It's best to stay ahead of these issues and plan for them to reduce having larger repair bills."

Here are some common winter plumbing problems and tips to help reduce damage:

Frozen pipes. Water lines that supply water to outdoor spigots are especially vulnerable to freezing, but any indoor lines that are also exposed to non-heated areas, such as basements or garages, can also be susceptible to freezing. Homeowners should insulate exposed pipes with hose bibbs or heat tape and disconnect any outdoor pipes that are not used during the winter months. If the pipes do freeze, apply heat to the area that has frozen with a hair dryer, heat lamp, heating pad or portable space heater. If the pipe has become damaged, turn off the main water line to avoid flooding and call a professional into make repairs. Clogged kitchen drains. Holiday and winter cooking can put an extra strain on a home's drainage system. Homeowners should be diligent about what they put into a kitchen garbage disposal. Fat, grease, coffee grounds and large portions of food should be disposed of into trash bins and not into the disposal. These items can cause clogged pipes. Running cold water down the disposal for 15 to 20 seconds after grinding waste can help move debris through the pipes. Keep sinks free of debris by running a non-toxic cleanser occasionally. Water heater issues. Because the water entering a water heater is colder during the winter, the water heater has to work harder to heat it. This can cause older water heaters to struggle or fail completely. Homeowners should schedule a routine maintenance appointment to have their water heater checked. Most water heaters should be drained annually and the pressure value tested. Insulation and water heater blankets can also protect the tank during colder weather. Outdoor drain damage. During the winter, outdoor drains can freeze and burst due to the expansion and contraction of metal drains caused by fluctuating temperatures. Homeowners should consider replacing metal drains with plastic one that are less susceptible to freezing and should make sure yard debris, such as fall leaves and grass clippings, have been cleared away from the drains to prevent clogs. Basement flooding. Toward the end of winter, higher elevations begin to thaw, which can cause flooding as snow melts. This could lead to flooding in basements and crawl spaces. Homes near run-off areas should have sump pumps installed to handle any snowmelt. Homeowners should also inspect their foundations for cracks or other water leaks to prevent flooding.

"No one can stop winter but we can prepare for it," Akhoian said. "Spending a few hours ensuring that your plumbing is able to handle some of the issues winter weather can throw at it could help prevent potential problems later on."

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 90 years of plumbing experience, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Now operating in nine service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rooter Hero