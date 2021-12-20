Copper Fit Announces Partnership with Gwyneth Paltrow

WAYNE, N.J., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, copper-infused activewear brand Copper Fit, announces new partnership with CEO and Founder of Goop and Academy Award Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow with an all-new capsule collection launching on January 1, 2022. As a leader in wellness and recovery-focused products improving the lives of all, Copper Fit's partnership with Gwyneth Paltrow will include a collection of signature elbow and knee sleeves, compression gloves and socks, and many more key products made in Paltrow's favorite feminine colors, Serenity Blue and Powder Pink.



Gwyneth Paltrow's approach to wellness is simple and practical while also advocating for women to prioritize their well-being, making it a perfect partnership with Copper Fit. "I'm always interested in partnering with companies, like Copper Fit, that have set out to democratize wellness. It's important to me to only be in business with brands where I'm aligned with their core values," says Paltrow. She joins the brand following two successful partnerships, a collective ten years, with NFL quarterback Brett Favre and NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice as Copper Fit's first female brand ambassador.



"We are excited to welcome Gwyneth Paltrow to the Copper Fit family. We knew working with Gwyneth would be a great match for Copper Fit not only because she has been a true advocate for women's health and a pioneer in the wellness space, but also because she understands the aging process and what our bodies can do at any age. As Copper Fit innovates and excels in the health and wellness category, we feel she embodies the essence of the Copper Fit woman and what it truly means to Live Limitless," says Anand Khubani, CEO and Founder of Copper Fit. Paltrow supports the brand's next step in its mission to provide comfort and transformation for women and focus on bringing health and wellness to the forefront of your life.



The Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit Collection features key pieces geared towards improving the lives of all women who live an active lifestyle at any level. The full collection will feature a variety of copper-infused, compression products curated by Gwyneth Paltrow. Each compression product helps to enhance one's daily life without feeling the pain from everyday wear and tear on our bodies to the afterpain of an intense workout with extra support and comfort. Copper Fit is encouraging women to perform at their best and want proactive preventative care for an easy and healthy recovery period. As a company passionate about providing fitness solutions for the modern consumer, Copper Fit plans to continue to promote the importance of having an active lifestyle while prioritizing rest and recovery as part of an overall effective wellness routine. The Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit Collection will be available for purchase on January 1, 2022, exclusively on shopcopperfit.com.



About Copper Fit



Copper Fit is about seeking revolutionary, copper-infused technologies that support active, healthy lifestyles. The company mantra is to bring health and wellness to the forefront of your everyday

through a wide range of products designed to provide peace, comfort, and performance at any age. Copper Fit's innovative technologies are meant to empower and enhance your body to a heightened wellbeing and provide purpose-driven, copper-infused products that work naturally with your body.



