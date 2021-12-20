Daz 3D Partners with Infinite-Compute to Deliver NVIDIA Rendering on Demand

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daz 3D, a leader in 3D digital art and creator of the free 3D platform Daz Studio, announced a partnership with Infinite-Compute to empower Daz artists worldwide with a one-stop solution for all their rendering needs. This is made possible with Infinite-Compute's Boost for Daz℠ cloud solution that delivers convenient access to a range of virtual, on-demand NVIDIA® Iray® Server machines for rendering stills or animations, regardless of the hardware limitations of their own computers.

Until now, Daz artists were confined to creating within the limits of their own CPU and GPU specifications, and either forced to reduce the complexity of their scenes to fit into memory, or waste time waiting for renders. With this partnership, motivated Daz Studio artists can freely expand their creative boundaries and simply use their existing computer to access Boost for Daz in the cloud, build a custom NVIDIA Iray Server within minutes, quickly render their projects, and only pay for what they use. In addition, Daz Published Artists can use this solution to significantly accelerate their productivity by rendering multiple views of the same scene or farming out longer, complex renders without tying up their computers.

"One of our main goals with Daz 3D is making 3D art and its creation more obtainable and accessible," said Preston Woo, Chief Strategy Officer of Daz 3D. "Partnering with Infinite-Compute will forward that goal and provide additional rendering firepower to our users, without the need to spend on hardware."

"We are truly excited about what our partnership will do for the growing Daz community," added Robert Bou, co-founder, and CTO of Infinite-Compute. "Boost for Daz gives Daz artists creativity without compromise and eliminates the frustration of not being able to see your creative vision come alive quickly. They can now stop worrying about expensive hardware and just focus on what they love to do: create."

"With the surge in demand for 3D art, we recognized the need to provide our creators with more rendering options," said Nate Thornton, Business Development leader at Daz 3D. "Not only does Infinite-Compute provide the best selection of cloud-based rendering options, but they do so in a way that is highly convenient and affordable. We believe that Daz's collaboration with Infinite-Compute will meaningfully enhance the creation process for our fast-growing community."

With the ability to remotely build the ideal render machine based on their budget, time constraints, and project complexity, Boost for Daz offers committed Daz users a convenient and affordable path to invest in growing their design and animation skills. This is also a major win for Daz users on Mac, who will now have access to faster rendering options.

About Infinite-Compute

Infinite-Compute's unique cloud solution brings scalable compute-firepower and pay-as-you-go pricing to high-performance computing applications making them accessible and affordable to users everywhere. With a growing stable of popular design and engineering applications, including Daz 3D, Maya, 3DS, Blender, IronCAD, Rhino, and Strata 3D designers, artists, and engineers get access to, and only pay for, the software and computing resources they use to get the job done — negating the need to install large programs, or purchase expensive hardware or hefty subscriptions.

To learn more visit https://infinite-compute.com

About Daz 3D

As a leader in 3D technology since 2000, Daz 3D empowers 3D artists and designers with a free, comprehensive software suite and a massive 3D marketplace with over 5 million inter-compatible assets for Daz Studio and other 3D applications. The company offers hobbyists and professionals the tools they need to create high-quality 3D renders and animations featuring customizable content that can be exported anywhere.

Daz 3D believes in an artist-friendly approach, paying over $100 million to its global network of contributing artists. Users of Daz Studio create more than 20 million images and animations annually using Daz 3D's premium selection of products. With over 4 million downloads, Daz continues to drive efforts at the forefront of digital creativity and expression. Learn more about Daz 3D and download the free software suite at https://www.daz3d.com/

