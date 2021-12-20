DESelect opens new office in Austin, Texas

The MarTech company expands its presence to North America as an extension to its HQ in Belgium

ANTWERP, Belgium, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DESelect , a leading solutions provider of marketing data enablement for Salesforce, is expanding its- facilities to better serve the US market by opening a new office in Austin, Texas, in the Domain area.

DESelect was founded in 2019, and its head office is in Antwerp, Belgium. The expansion is part of DESelect's growth acceleration plan. It has reached two significant milestones in 2021, crossing the $1,2M ARR threshold in less than two years and securing a $5.5M seed investment round from key investors in North America and Europe. Additionally, this year, DESelect has launched a new search engine fully integrated with SFMC. The new product, DESelect Search , is available in AppExchange, Salesforce Marketing Cloud's marketplace.

The new footprint in the US brings DESelect closer to its US-based customers and provides room to grow and deepen its presence in the market as it continues to expand its team. The new office will add 30 jobs in sales, marketing, and HR over the upcoming 12 months to support key roles within the company. To learn more about the vacancies at DESelect, visit the Careers Page.

DESelect successfully serves several US brands, including Emerald, Florida Prepaid, Ceramics Society, PLI, and more. To learn more about DESelect customers, read the Customer Success Stories .

DESelect is an official partner to Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and the new location addition will facilitate more collaboration opportunities between both parties.

"Over the past two years, we have witnessed great success with our flagship product, DESelect Segment. As we grow our product portfolio, our client base is also expanding to more US customers, urging us to be front and center and within our prospects' reach and time zone. In fact, 50% of our market is in the US: being present locally will allow us to further accelerate growth. It also enables us to access the talent pool that would fit our customers' needs the most. Moreover, to ensure all operations run smoothly, I am relocating to Austin to personally manage this transition." - Anthony Lamot, co-founder and CEO at DESelect.

DESelect offers intuitive drag-and-drop SFMC solutions designed exclusively for Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Marketers who have used DESelect Segment reported they could launch their campaigns 23% faster and save on average 52% of time spent on data management.

