Dunn Paper Announces Earnshaw as CEO and Other Organizational Changes

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn Paper ("Dunn" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and supplier of high performance, advanced paper and tissue for use in food, medical, and specialty markets announced today the appointments of Founder Brent Earnshaw as Chief Executive Officer and promotion of Wade Kemnitz to President of the Company.

With a Ph.D. in Paper Science, Earnshaw boasts extensive experience in the paper industry and founded Dunn Paper in 2003. Earnshaw served as the Company's CEO from inception to 2019, transitioning to Vice Chairman of the Board where he remained active in providing strategic oversight and driving new product innovation.

"Being with Dunn Paper for almost 19 years now I've seen firsthand the innovation and resilience of this company," said Earnshaw regarding his transition. "I'm excited to step back into this role with a great team of leaders."

Coinciding with the return of Earnshaw to CEO, Dunn Paper has promoted Wade Kemnitz to President of the Company. Formerly the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Kemnitz brings almost 15 years of operational experience into his new role.

Dunn Paper is owned by Arbor Investments, a specialized private equity firm that focuses exclusively on acquiring premier companies in food, beverage and related industries. Arbor acquired Dunn Paper in 2016 alongside founder Earnshaw. Under Arbor's ownership, Dunn has made significant investments to improve the operations of the business and support new product innovation.

Carl Allegretti, President of Arbor Investments, commented on the organizational changes stating, "We welcome Brent back to the CEO role and congratulate Wade on the promotion. The Board and I are confident that this leadership team has the experience and the will to successfully lead Dunn Paper going forward."

With nearly a century of history behind us, Dunn Paper has been a leader in the paper industry ever since we opened our first paper mill in 1924. With a focus on eco-friendly specialty paper and tissue, we work with top converters to create innovative sustainable paper products that have thousands of possible applications. Dunn has maintained its position as a trusted wholesale paper supplier, continuing to thrive, grow, and manufacture some of the finest sustainable paper and tissue products in North America by making tomorrow's paper today.

