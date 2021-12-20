'Global Fully Charged' sector moving towards a sustainable future: By Kalkine Equities LLC

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more focus on an 'Electrified World', and policymakers paving way for a sustainable future, 'Battery-Storage Technologies' Space seems to be the next wave of a frenzy to mitigate climate-change.

'The role of batteries in enabling a 'Global Green Economy' vision over the next-decade is a big question here.' The battery industry is still in the nascent-stage of innovation and can enable the transformation of the transportation and power sector to create an emission-free environment.

In the hindsight, Kalkine Equities LLC is set to launch its 'Global Fully Charged', or 'Battery' Report in the U.S. The report aims to cover insights on diverse quality battery-storage companies. Electric Vehicles area presents some earnings potential; and with evolving focus on climate-crisis, recent announcements by carmakers to go all-electric by 2030-2035, and overwhelming fund commitment by policymakers (over $3.5billion funds by European Commission as per the German Economic Ministry), immense opportunities may emerge in this sector.

Businesses involved in the battery-storage space appear to benefit from the shifting focus towards decarbonisation. With oil consumption to drop, battery-cell and auto manufacturers, chemical businesses, solar, and utility operators are set to gain, while lithium-ion batteries may serve as prime energy-storage due to superior lifespan and power densities.

Soaring Battery-Storage Space amid Rising Demand

With falling Lithium-ion battery prices, and higher penetration of battery applications, the Global X Lithium and Battery Tech ETF delivered 1-year returns of +53.14%, outperforming S&P 500 Index by ~27.0% (December 17, 2021, Source: REFINITIV)

COVID-19 containment measures impacted deployments in 2019, but as restrictions lifted, global economies resumed production near pre-COVID levels. With increasing solar-paired storage, the global energy-storage market is estimated to take a leap. Amid Global prospects, the US serves as the biggest market for energy-storage driven by regulatory mandates and the opening of the wholesale energy market. Besides, Australia's residential storage market may get support from the surge in residential dwellings. Other markets including the UK, Canada, and New Zealand are also steadily transitioning.

Nevertheless, a few factors including lack of market penetration given the nascent-stage, cost of batteries, government support, and capex front-loading by corporates should be considered.

Considering this, Kalkine's 'Global Fully Charged' Research aims to provide insights on diverse businesses with a focus on Fundamentals, Technical Prowess, Climate-Change Strategies, Scalability, and Applicability alongside Risks and Opportunities.

