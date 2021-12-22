Caye International Bank Appoints Luigi Wewege as President

SAN PEDRO, Belize, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Caye International Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Luigi Wewege as the bank's new President. Wewege succeeds Peter Zipper who has retired after more than a decade of service to Caye. Wewege is the third-ever President of Caye International Bank since its founding in 2003.

Luigi Wewege, President of Caye International Bank, Belize

"After a nationwide search that identified a number of highly qualified candidates as potential replacements for our retired President, the current Board of Directors is pleased to announce that we have selected internal candidate Luigi Wewege," said Joel Nagel, Chairman of the Board. "We are confident that Mr. Wewege is best qualified to lead our talented, resilient, and dedicated staff for our next chapter as we continue our growth well into the future and become the preeminent international bank in the region!"

Mr. Wewege is a passionate and progressive bank executive with proven experience at unlocking growth through a combination of implementing new financial technology, organizational restructure, and new processes. His expertise also includes digital banking, fintech leadership, strategic planning, product development, innovation, global sales management, omnichannel marketing, and business transformation.

Luigi Wewege has previously been serving as the Senior Vice President and Head of Private Banking at Caye International Bank, where he has helped lead double digit growth in assets, clients, and deposits. Upon Luigi joining Caye in 2017 it was the fifth largest international bank within Belize for total deposits. Now as he is set to take on his new role as President of the bank, Caye will shortly become recognized as the biggest international bank within the country.

"I am excited and proud to continue being part of the Caye International Bank team, in their long-standing mission to be the premier offshore private bank," said Wewege. "This is an important time for our international bank after the almost two years of disruption created by the pandemic, and I look forward to serving the clients and staff at Caye as their President."

Wewege holds a Master of Business Administration in International Business from the MIB Trieste School of Management in Italy as well as a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a triple major in finance, international business, and management from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Outside of the bank he serves as an Instructor at the FinTech School in California and is an invited member of the Forbes Finance Council. Luigi has previously co-authored economic research which was presented before the United States Congress and is also the published author of: The Digital Banking Revolution which is available in all major international bookstores.

About Caye International Bank

Since 2003, Caye is the only International Bank headquartered on the beautiful island of Ambergris Caye in Belize, Central America. Caye's bank license permits it to conduct financial services with both individuals and corporations located outside of Belize. The bank offers a full range of traditional and non-traditional financial services and accounts in multiple currencies. An application for account opening is a simple process and can be facilitated online from anywhere in the world. Caye International Bank was recently awarded the Best Offshore Bank for CARICOM 2021 awarded by the International Investor magazine as well as the Private Bank of the Year for LATAM 2021 awarded by Pan Finance Magazine.

Contact:

Lilia Constantino

notify@cayebank.bz

+501-226-2388

Belize’s Caye International Bank Chairman, Joel Nagel, President, Luigi Wewege, executive management and board members Joshua Guttau, Gladys Urbina, Michael Cobb, and Dr. Kenneth Skorenko receive the prestigious Best Offshore Bank award for CARICOM 2021 by International Investor magazine

Caye International Bank Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caye International Bank