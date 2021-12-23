SkillsetGroup Partners with God's Children to Support Orphans and Families

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as important as SkillsetGroup's corporate mission to build a culture of retention is our mission to serve our fellow humans and make the world a better place.

We like to think our core staffing and consulting services improve lives every day by getting great people great jobs, but we believe it's also vital to support children and families through charitable efforts.

That's why SkillsetGroup in 2021 launched a partnership with God's Children Foundation, a local Southern California charitable organization that helps orphans and families in Tijuana and greater Baja Norte, Mexico.

A charitable golf tournament in November kicked off SkillsetGroup's work with God's Children. With the help of other philanthropic corporations and compassionate individuals, SkillsetGroup was able to help raise more than $6,000 to give 150 families food for two weeks, warm clothes and blankets, and Christmas toys for the children.

God's Children volunteers distributed the goods in Matamoros, a colonía outside Tijuana in Baja Norte. Jorge Villaseñor, foundation spokesman and organizer, said the generosity of the LA business community allowed them to serve 50 more families with more goods than originally planned.

"You should have seen how ecstatic they were," Villaseñor said. "We even had extra money to give each family two blankets instead of one and warm beanie caps."

SkillsetGroup will be exploring opportunities for raffles, employee donation matching and more fun, exciting charitable events throughout the year to benefit both God's Children and our other charitable efforts.

We'll be announcing these efforts and events on SkillsetGroup.com and our social media channels, including benefits for God's Children, the Paramount Education Partnership that provides scholarships and vocational training to kids growing up in that central LA city, and our other charitable activities.

Visit @godschildrenfoundation on Instagram for more info or to donate.

