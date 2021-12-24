Puxin Limited Provides Business Updates

BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a private educational services provider in China, today provided business updates following the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the "Opinion") and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.

In compliance with the Opinion and applicable rules, regulations and measures, the Company plans to dispose tutoring services related to academic subjects (the "K-12 Academic AST Services") at all learning centers across China (the "Disposal"). The Company is in discussion with potential buyers of the proposed disposal. The proposed transaction will be determined after negotiations between the Company and the potential buyers, subject to definitive agreements to be entered into by the relevant parties. There can be no assurance regarding the ultimate timing of the proposed transaction or that the transaction will be completed. In the third quarter of 2021, revenues from the Company's Academic AST Services accounted for approximately 59% of its total revenues.

In long-term, the Company will focus on educational services that are not related to the K-12 Academic AST Services, such as its Study Abroad Education Programs and Full Time Arts Education Programs. The Company will continue to explore potential strategic opportunities and provide updates as appropriate.

The Company will continue to seek guidance from and cooperate with government authorities in various provinces and municipalities in China in connection with its efforts to comply with the policy directives of the Opinion and any related implementation rules, regulations and measures. The Company will further adjust its business operations as required, and update its shareholders as appropriate.

About Puxin Limited

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company") is a private educational services provider in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers quality educational services to students, and has developed online and mobile applications to enhance students' learning experience. For more information, please visit http://www.pxjy.com/.

