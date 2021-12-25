Bluetti Rings Christmas Campaign for the New Year on Solar Generators, Panels and More

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetti, pioneers in off-grid power solutions, unveils its Christmas campaign to celebrate the holiday season with consumers.

For users searching for the best solar generator the industry has to offer, Bluetti's AC300 Modular Power Station with its B300 external battery packs will make the perfect gift. With a 3000W pure sine wave inverter under the hood and a significantly reduced weight, an AC300 filled to the max with four B300 packs delivers an overall capacity of 12,288Wh. The modular nature also makes for easy use both indoors and outdoors, and can be configured to meet every need.

The B300 battery modules use top-of-the-range lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) cells, capable of 3,500-plus life cycles and lasting over 10 years before maximum capacity drops to 80% at one cycle per day. Charge up the AC300 with both AC and solar simultaneously, and if even more power is needed, the new Bluetti Fusion Box Pro can double the voltage, power, and capacity up to 6,000W, 240V, and 24,576Wh.

For vanlifers, RVers, and campers, Bluetti is also offering the all-around upgraded version of a classic with the AC200 Max , powered by a 2,048Wh LFP battery. It can also take up to two external batteries including the B230 or B300, adding up to 6,144Wh with 2×B230's, or 8,192Wh with 2×B300's.

With the 900W advanced MPPT solar controller, the AC200MAX can also be charged quickly up to 80% with direct sunshine in around 2 hours.

In addition, the newly released Bluetti's ultra-portable solar generators EB55 and EB70S are available with $50 off. The former has a 700W inverter under the hood and carries a 537Wh LiFePO4 battery pack for better portability, while the latter is packed with an 800W pure sine wave AC inverter and 716Wh ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery pack.

For the best savings, Bluetti's solar panel bundles are not to be missed as well. Combined with power stations, this helpful equipment can be a lifesaver when there are emergencies or when the grid goes down.

Recommended Bluetti Bundles for Christmas:

Bonus Rewards This Christmas

To further enhance the holiday celebrations, Bluetti is also giving customers who purchase over $1,000 worth of products with a spin of the Christmas Luck Wheel. Prizes such as a 6-feet tall Christmas tree, a free power station (EB55, AC50S, AC20 or AC10) and more can be won so be sure to pop in before the Luck Wheel ends on Friday December 31, 2021.

