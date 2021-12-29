Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Notice of Proposed Settlement Involving Investors in Navient Corporation's Common Stock, Call and Put Options, and Senior Notes

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF DELAWARE

LORD ABBETT AFFILIATED FUND, INC.,

et al., Individually and On Behalf of All Others

Similarly Situated, Plaintiffs, v. NAVIENT CORPORATION, et al., Defendants. C.A. No. 16-112-MN

Judge Maryellen Noreika

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND PLAN OF ALLOCATION; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

This notice is for:

(1) All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Navient Corporation's ("Navient") common stock or Navient call options, or sold Navient put options, from April 17, 2014 through September 29, 2015 (the "Exchange Act Class"). For the avoidance of doubt, the Exchange Act Class includes all persons and entities who received shares as part of Navient's formation through a spin-off from Sallie Mae—and who were damaged thereby; and

(2) All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Navient's 5.000% Senior Notes due 2020 (CUSIP 63938CAA6), 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP 63938CAB4), and 5.875% Senior Notes due 2021 (CUSIP 63938CAC2) from November 6, 2014 through December 28, 2015, inclusive—and who were damaged thereby (the "Securities Act Class," and together with the Exchange Act Class, the "Classes").

Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Classes by definition and others are excluded pursuant to request. The full definition of the Classes including a complete description of who is excluded from the Classes is set forth in the full Settlement Notice referred to below.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Delaware (the "Court"), that lead plaintiffs and class representatives Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund, Inc., Lord Abbett Equity Trust–Lord Abbett Calibrated Mid Cap Value Fund, Lord Abbett Bond-Debenture Fund, Inc., and Lord Abbett Investment Trust–Lord Abbett High Yield Fund (collectively, "Lead Plaintiffs"), on behalf of themselves and the Court-certified Classes in the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action"), have reached a proposed settlement of the Action with defendants Navient, John F. Remondi, Somsak Chivavibul, John Kane, William M. Diefenderfer, III, Ann Torre Bates, Diane Suitt Gilleland, Linda Mills, Barry A. Munitz, Steven L. Shapiro, Jane J. Thompson, Barry L. Williams, Barclays Capital Inc., Credit Suisse Securities USA LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman, Sachs & Co. (n/k/a Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC), J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated (n/k/a BofA Securities, Inc.), RBC Capital Markets, LLC, RBS Securities Inc. (n/k/a NatWest Markets Securities Inc.), and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (collectively, "Defendants") for $35,000,000 in cash that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on March 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Maryellen Noreika either in person at the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building, Courtroom 4A, 844 North King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801-3555, or by telephone or videoconference (in the discretion of the Court) to, among other things: (i) determine whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Parties' Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated November 16, 2021 (the "Stipulation") is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Classes, and should be finally approved by the Court; (ii) determine whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in this Notice) should be granted; (iii) determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; (iv) determine whether Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses (including an award to Lead Plaintiffs) should be approved; and (v) consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of one or both of the Classes, your rights will be affected by the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the full printed Notice of (I) Proposed Settlement and Plan of Allocation; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Settlement Notice") and the Proof of Claim and Release Form (the "Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Navient Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91402, Seattle, WA 98111, 1-833-358-1847, info@NavientSecuritiesLitigation.com. Copies of the Settlement Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website for the Action, www.NavientSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a Class Member, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online through the case website, www.NavientSecuritiesLitigation.com, no later than April 13, 2022. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than February 24, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Settlement Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Navient, any other Defendants in the Action, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Navient Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91402

Seattle, WA 98111

1-833-358-1847

info@NavientSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.NavientSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form, may be made to Lead Counsel:

Jeremy P. Robinson, Esq.

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

District of Delaware

View original content:

SOURCE JND Legal Administration