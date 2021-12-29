RECIPES FOR STAYING HEALTHY IN THE NEW YEAR FROM THE GREATEST TOMATOES FROM EUROPE

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy holidays are made with friends, family and food, so what better way to celebrate than with healthy recipes everyone can enjoy? Not only will these tomato-based recipes be delicious, but they offer a wealth of health benefits. Tomatoes are naturally low in sugars and fats, but rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, minerals, fiber and antioxidants like lycopene, making them a concentrated burst of beneficial substances. Everyone wants to keep their immune system at its peak during this time, and tomatoes offer a whopping 20% of Vitamin C, one of the healthiest components due to its anti-infective properties.

Get a head start on the new year by adding tomatoes and recipes from The Greatest Tomatoes from Europe to your menu! https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/recipes

Here's a few to get you started:

Mini Apple Pies with Brandy and Cherry Tomato Jam - A perfect dessert for New Year's Eve, give these mini apple pies a try, and enjoy rave reviews from this show-stopping dessert!

- A perfect dessert for New Year's Eve, give these mini apple pies a try, and enjoy rave reviews from this show-stopping dessert! https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/recipes/mini-apple-pies-with-brandy-and-cherry-tomato-jam/

Bloody Mary - Perfect for New Year's morning, this Italian twist on a Bloody Mary will start things the year off with a kick.

- Perfect for New Year's morning, this Italian twist on a Bloody Mary will start things the year off with a kick. https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/recipes/bloody-massimo/

Pasta and Lentils - Lentils are lucky to ring in the new year in Italy. This pasta and lentil dish will set you on the right path for healthy eating in 2022.

Greatest Tomatoes from Europe is not a specific brand, rather, it is a campaign by ANICAV - The Italian Association of Canned Tomatoes Producers, co-financed by the European Commission - promoting European preserved (canned) tomatoes. www.greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com

@greatesttomatoesfromeurope #greatesttomatoesfromeurope

Enjoy - It's From Europe!

