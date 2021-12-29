HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code SSB) has chosen Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider to enhance the service quality and customer experiences delivered on its SeAMobile/SeANet digital banking platform. With Google Cloud's enterprise-grade and cutting-edge technologies, SeABank can optimize costs, strengthen security and accelerate innovation.

SeABank Enhances Digital Banking Experiences with Google Cloud

In recent years, SeABank has already established itself at the forefront of digital innovation. Having integrated AI into digital banking services on SeAMobile, as well as across its IT systems for customer service, operations, financial management and risk management, the core pillars of SeABank's digital transformation strategy for the next five years will include end-to-end digitalization and providing hyper personalized customer experiences. The Bank also aims to expand its user base to more than 5.2 million customers by 2025.

To realize this strategy, SeABank has prioritized entering into partnerships with the world's leading technology companies, including Temenos (a Switzerland-headquartered company specializing in the delivery of integrated core banking systems), IBM, HP, Oracle, Cisco and OpenWay. To power its next phase of transformation and growth, SeABank has chosen Google Cloud's open, trusted and data cloud capabilities to modernize its SeAMobile/SeANet digital banking services.

SeABank will use Google Cloud's secure, flexible and scalable infrastructure solutions, such as Migrate for Compute Engine and Google Kubernetes Engine, to seamlessly migrate mission-critical workloads from its on-premises data center to the cloud and build and deploy cloud-native applications. More importantly, SeABank will lean on Google Cloud's advanced capabilities in AI, machine learning and data analytics to acquire better understanding of its customers and create valuable new services to meet their future needs.

Ms. Le Thu Thuy, General Director, SeABank, said: "The cooperation with Google Cloud is one of the crucial steps taken by SeABank to leverage industry-leading infrastructure and AI capabilities at speed and scale, to optimize our capacity to deploy customer-centric products and services, and enhance the overall digital and mobile banking experience."

Ms. Ruma Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Google Cloud, said: "SeABank's choice of Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider reinforces the Bank's commitment toward using technology to advance how it interacts with and serves its customers – from anywhere and at any time. The Bank can now amplify its abilities to build new capabilities and services, quickly deliver a predictive customer experience, and leapfrog into becoming the bank of the future."

