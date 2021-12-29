Showcasing VANKYO's Return in CES 2022: An Immersive Large Screen Viewing Experience Projectors show an enormous potential to become the first eye protection screen option for home entertainment.

BELTSVILLE, Md., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VANKYO will attend CES, the 4-day trade show held from January 5th to January 8th, 2022 in Las Vegas. As a global-leading innovative home entertainment projector brand, it has been committed to bringing users an immersive audiovisual experience since its establishment.

Replacing home TVs is becoming a hot trend in 2021-2022. Unlike televisions or tablets, a projector is easy to carry with a large smart screen. Moreover, projectors are the best option for eye health. Projector produces indirect blue light and has no flicker or diffuse reflection, which is much gentler on the eyes.

According to the NPD report, as of August 2021, VANKYO holds 21.7% of total market share, ranking No.1 position, in terms of sales units in the offline market. With the rapid development of various content performance forms such as short videos, projectors have been widely used in many scenarios, including watching movies, playing games, remote meetings, education, etc. Thus, projectors are very likely to become a preferred screen option, rather than other media, such as TVs or tablets. As Sheilah Villari, the editor of the Inventory, indicated in its deals site Kinja Deals, "After watching sports with the VANKYO Native 1080P projector, I don't think I can go back to a TV."

Over the past several years, VANKYO has been following its mission of "exploring the innovative and quality life". It is the first brand that introduces micro-innovative functions, such as full high definition, wireless screen, touchable screen, etc. in the LCD field. At the same time, VANKYO has also shown its strong support for environmental protection. The brand launched VANKYO's Green Environmental Project in 2021, in which the package of all its products uses 0 non-biodegradable material.

Showcasing VANKYO's New Products:

VANKYO Leisure 560W - Visual and Sound Revolution

Native 1080P, Superior Brightness, 300" Ultra-Large Screen, Auto Keystone Correction, Dolby Sound Effect that provides an outstanding audio experience

VANKYO Leisure 330W - Mini Yet Mighty

This sleek & compact projector allows any on-the-go cases. The built-in Hi-Fi speaker brings a unique immersive audio experience.

About VANKYO

VANKYO has always been about innovation. As one of the most trustworthy projector brands, VANKYO is focused on delivering immersive, fantastic, and exciting visual feasts to people worldwide. While that innovation lies at the core of our business, it has transformed into our mission to empower people to explore and enjoy a better life. Today, we have built multiple online and offline channels and been trusted by millions of customers worldwide - but we're just getting started. As our product continues to evolve, we stay focused on delivering premium products and services to customers across the globe.

