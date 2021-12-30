50 State Legal "Weed" Sweeps the Country

BOSTON, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies like Boston Hemp Inc are serving the country with a legal form of marijuana with psychoactive effects. How is this legal?

Boston Hemp Inc. selling legal weed across the nation

Due to the federal farm bill act of 2018, all cannabinoids derived from hemp are now legal. Boston Hemp is stocking shelves across the country with numerous cannabinoids in the form of flower, wax, hash, vape carts and edibles. These products offer uplifting, euphoric effects, no different than traditional marijuana. To ensure authenticity, every product is lab tested and also 100% insured by Cannabis Insurance Business. "Ever since the farm bill was passed in 2018, we have seen an influx in customers turning to hemp derived cannabinoids as opposed to marijuana," says Jonathan Silver an industry expert in marijuana and cultivation. "The flower is indistinguishable from marijuana at a fraction of the cost."

States that do not have a legal version of marijuana are turning to these hemp alternatives. Even in legalized states, customers are skipping a trip to the local dispensary altogether and ordering online or purchasing from their local convenience store or smoke shop to save money. Some of the more popular psychoactive legal cannabinoids are delta 8 THC, delta 10, HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol), and THC-o.

You can learn more and browse all of Boston Hemps' products at bostonhempinc.com.

