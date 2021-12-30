Looking for a New Year's Resolution? Try Vegan for Veganuary says UNCHAINEDTV!

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNCHAINEDTV urges its followers to sign up now for this fun, healthy, climate-friendly program! When you sign up for Veganuary you get a vegan start-up kit, scrumptious recipes that fit your budget, nutrition facts and helpful advice! An email a day for 31 days! Oh, and did we mention you also get a celebrity cookbook? Sign up here, get the scoop and the cookbook. Best of all, it's… FREE!

Incoming NYC Mayor Eric Adams, tennis superstar Venus Williams & actress Mayim Bialik all support Veganuary and have recipes in the Veganuary Celebrity Cookbook!

If you've been indulging in high-calorie, low-nutrition comfort food and junk food this holiday season, well…give yourself a break. But, then, on New Year's Day, resolve to reboot by trying this heart-healthy meal plan that also has a much lower carbon footprint! So, it's good for you and the planet. And, the food is absolutely delicious! No sacrifice. You can still have pizza and burgers… just plant-based. Millions have signed up for Veganuary since it launched in 2014 and it's growing every year.

Veganuary shows you delectable ways to bring veggies, grains, fruits and nuts into your diet. Signing up here is so easy. Takes less than a minute and increases the likelihood that you will follow through with your commitment to try plant-based for the month of January. It's a life-changing adventure.

Companies across the globe are participating in Veganuary by promoting fabulous vegan products! Today, from hot dogs to hot cakes, from cheese to ice cream, there's vegan everything. UNCHAINEDTV is so excited to support Veganuary 2022, we've created, especially for Veganuary, a channel on our streaming TV network where you can learn the story of how Veganuary started and check out stars who've gone plant-based. Here's the US Veganuary sign-up link. Here's the UK link. Here's the link for many other nations.

Let's make 2022 the year of positive change. There's never been a more important time to try a plant-based diet, for the planet, for animals and yourself. Sign up today and try vegan this January with Veganuary!

UNCHAINEDTV is a streaming network you can access as an APP on your iPhone, Android phone, or on your TV via Roku Device, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV device and LG Smart TV. Visit UnChainedTV.com for download links.

UnChainedTV features hundreds of FREE movies, vegan cooking shows, and even music videos. (PRNewsfoto/UnChainedTV)

