More Than 630 Hybrid-NFTs™️ Valued at US$62,000 for "Forensic Psychologist" Sold in 3 Days on Marvion MetaStudio

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) is pleased to announce that as at 7.30pm (GMT+8), more than 630 Hybrid NFTs™️ (h-NFTs) for "Forensic Psychologist" were sold within 3 days of launch on Marvion's multiverse platform – Marvion MetaStudio.

This translates to approximately US$62,000 of revenue from the sale and, as mentioned previously, the proceeds of the sale of these h-NFTs will be applied towards subsidising part of the production cost of the drama series, which will pave the way for a brand new experience for the audience to connect with the production, knowing that they contributed towards its success and should not hesitate to tell the world about it.

"This is very encouraging as the h-NFTs were the first to launch on the Marvion MetaStudio. This is also a testament to our capability of minting and listing our own h-NFTs on our own platform for the Marvion™️ community," says Julian So, Interim CEO of Marvion™️.

To recap, "Forensic Psychologist" is a 12-episode series produced in Hong Kong by Phoenix Waters Productions for the local and international audience. Helmed by various directors including showrunner Bizhan Tong ("Lockdown"), each episode runs for 30 minutes and tells the story of a forensic psychologist, Dr. Mandy Cheung (Jeannie Chan), who must assess the mental state of various criminals to determine whether they are mentally fit to stand trial. The story explores the topic of mental health which leads to criminal behaviour.

Endeavor Content, behind acclaimed Tom Hiddleston drama "The Night Manager" and Sandra Oh thriller "Killing Eve", have also boarded "Forensic Psychologist" and will be handling its global distribution and remake rights.

For fans who are keen to buy the "Forensic Psychologist" h-NFTs, they are still currently available on the Marvion MetaStudio at https://buy.marvion.media/en/forensic-psychologist.

About BONZ

The Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is developing business initiatives joining the latest blockchain technologies, through market merger and acquisitions to develop advanced media distribution solutions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion™️ is a metaverse blockchain technology company, unlocking, enhancing and preserving the value of media and entertainment intellectual property through blockchain and related technologies to create Hybrid NFTs™️. The company's vision is to offer the ultimate artist and fan engagement, leveraging technology in both digital metaverse and physical experience realms. Marvion™️ will be adopting their Hybrid NFT™️ (h-NFT) format across all minted NFTs. The h-NFTs will undergo full know-your-client (KYC) and verification processes prior to Marvion™️ acquiring the intellectual property. This is to ensure that only authentic and high quality NFTs are available on the platform.

More Information about Marvion™️:

Website: marvion.media

Facebook: facebook.com/marvionmetaverse

Instagram: instagram.com/marvion.media

Twitter: twitter.com/marvion_media

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/marvion

Telegram: t.me/marvion_media

About Hybrid NFT™️ (h-NFT)

A h-NFT is an integrated, best in class, digital ownership title (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each Hybrid NFT™️ (h-NFT) contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the h-NFT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

